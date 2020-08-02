Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 13:18 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Australian state of Victoria declared a state of disaster and authorities in Vietnam said they would test the entire population of a city for the coronavirus -- reflecting worries around the world about getting the disease under control.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

AMERICAS

* The top Democrats in Congress are not close to a deal with the White House to pump more money into the U.S. economy to ease the coronavirus' heavy toll, both sides said on Saturday after an essential lifeline for millions of unemployed Americans expired.

* The coronavirus death toll in Latin America passed 200,000 on Saturday night, a Reuters tally showed, underlining the region's status as one of the global epicenters of the pandemic.

* Major League Baseball (MLB) postponed Saturday's game and Sunday's doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers after initial rapid tests showed another player and "multiple" staff on the Cardinals may have COVID-19.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria declared a state of disaster on Sunday and imposed a nightly curfew for the capital Melbourne as part of its harshest movement restrictions to date to contain a resurgent COVID-19.

* Vietnam's coastal city of Danang plans to test its entire population of 1.1 million people for coronavirus, the governing authorities said on Saturday, as 40 new cases linked to the tourist hot spot were reported across the country.

* The Philippines' health department said on Sunday it would update its COVID-19 game plan within a week and sought to beef up the healthcare workforce in the capital Manila, where medical front liners are calling for reviving strict lockdowns.

* Seven Chinese health officials were due to arrive in Hong Kong on Sunday, the first members of a 60-person team that will carry out widespread testing for COVID-19 in the territory as the city races to halt the third wave of illness.

EUROPE

* Thousands marched in Berlin on Saturday to protest against coronavirus restrictions in Germany, saying they violated people's rights and freedoms.

* Russia reported 5,427 new cases on Sunday, bringing its nationwide tally to 850,870, the fourth largest caseload in the world.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Kuwait has banned until further notice commercial flights to 31 countries it regards as high risk due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Saturday.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Two-thirds of British businesses say they are now "fully operational" after the coronavirus lockdown, up from half in June, according to a survey on Sunday.

* Marathon Petroleum plans to permanently close two small U.S. oil refineries in Martinez, California, and Gallup, New Mexico, the company said, eliminating 800 jobs in response to lower fuel demand.

* LATAM Airlines will fire "at least" 2,700 workers in Brazil, including pilots, its Brazilian arm said on Saturday, as the bankrupt carrier struggles to cut costs and cope with an industry collapse due to the pandemic.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh Yadav targets Centre, Yogi govt over economy, employment issues

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP government at the Centre and the state over several issues including the border, economy and employment. Taking to Twitter, Yadav said th...

Sebi to set up virtual museum of securities market

Regulator Sebi is planning to set up a virtual museum of the securities market to highlight achievements and milestones in the Indian capital market. In a notice, Sebi has invited Expression of Interest EoI from agencies to develop the virt...

Giants' Samardzija looks to add Rangers to list of victims

Two pitchers -- one with fond memories of June 2015, the other not so much -- meet for the first time Sunday afternoon when the San Francisco Giants host the Texas Rangers to wrap up a three-game series. The game pits Giants 35-year-old rig...

Sports News Roundup: Australia's Kyrgios withdraws from U.S. Open; Warren erupts for 53 as Pacers edge 76ers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Todd hangs on to lead headed into final round in MemphisBrendon Todd held on to the lead at the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Saturday, despite an uneven third round that saw him hit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020