One death takes toll to 52 in Puducherry; 200 COVID-19 cases reported

The COVID-19 case tally in the Union Territory rose to 3,806 on Sunday with 200 people testing positive for the virus, while one death took the toll to 52. The total number of active cases was 1,445, while 2,309 patients had been discharged from various hospitals so far, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The positivity rate in the Union Territory was 22.6 per cent, while fatality rate was 1.4 per cent, he said. During the last 24 hours ended at 10 AM, 200 fresh infections were reported after 886 samples were tested.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in the UT stood at 3,806, the release said. A total of 111 patients were discharged during this period.

A 65 year-old man, having comorbities, died at the JIPMER hospital here, taking the toll to 52. A total of 40,652 samples had been tested so far, out of which 36,142 were negative. The results of the others are awaited, it said There are also 242 patients in home quarantine of whom 231 were in Puducherry and the other 11 were in Yanam, Kumar said.

Puducherry had 161 cases, while its enclaves Karaikal and Yanam had seven infections and 32 respectively. Mahe, another enclave, has not reported any COVID-19 case as of date.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, elected from Yanam constituency, has been camping there and reviewing the situation, He is making arrangements to utilise the services of several institutions, schools and government hostels there to accommodate patients in case the present increasing trend continued, official sources said. They said Yanam region is situated close to the limits of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and bears the impact of the infections there.