Germany to start mandatory coronavirus testing of travellers this week - minister

Germany to start mandatory coronavirus testing of travellers this week - ministerReuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-08-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 11:54 IST
Mandatory testing of travellers returning to Germany from countries with a high risk of COVID-19 infection will take effect later this week, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.
"We have first drafts. We want to coordinate this well with the states because they need to be able to implement it at airports and train stations," he told German broadcaster ARD on Monday.
