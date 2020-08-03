Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rival drugmakers launch joint trial of medicines for COVID-19

"We wanted a trial to be able to quickly sift through multiple agents and prioritize." The study is a collaboration among pharmaceutical industry members of the recently-formed COVID Research & Development Alliance, Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative, a partnership of medical researchers and investors, and the Food and Drug Administration. The first segment will test whether Amgen's psoriasis drug Otezla, Takeda's anti-inflammatory Firazyr and AbbVie's cenicriviroc, which has been tried in patients with HIV, will help with the overactive, and potentially damaging, immune response that sometimes happens in patients with severe COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 15:16 IST
Rival drugmakers launch joint trial of medicines for COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rival drugmakers AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc on Monday said they have begun treating patients in a trial to quickly show whether a drug from each company can be repurposed and used against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The COVID-19 pandemic is an "all hands on deck moment," David Reese, Amgen's research and development chief told Reuters. "We wanted a trial to be able to quickly sift through multiple agents and prioritize." The study is a collaboration among pharmaceutical industry members of the recently-formed COVID Research & Development Alliance, Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative, a partnership of medical researchers and investors, and the Food and Drug Administration.

The first segment will test whether Amgen's psoriasis drug Otezla, Takeda's anti-inflammatory Firazyr and AbbVie's cenicriviroc, which has been tried in patients with HIV, will help with the overactive, and potentially damaging, immune response that sometimes happens in patients with severe COVID-19. The study's "adaptive platform" means several treatment candidates can be tested at the same time, with the most promising moving forward and the least promising dropping out, Quantum Leap co-founder Dr. Laura Esserman told Reuters.

"We could have some results in as early as six weeks," she said, adding that additional drugs will soon be added to the roster. Company officials said Otezla may be able to suppress inflammation from an overactive immune response; Firazyr may help limit fluid in the lungs; and cenicriviroc, which blocks activity of certain immune system cells, could reduce the severity of acute respiratory distress caused by the virus.

The drugs are being dosed in combination with Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir and generic steroid dexamethasone, both of which have been shown in rigorous trials to help COVID-19 patients and are now considered to be standard care, Dr. Esserman said. A comparison group of patients will be given remdesivir and dexamethasone alone. Hospitals have tried other anti-inflammatory drugs in COVID-19 patients, including Regeneron's Kevzara and Roche Holding's Actemra, but trials of both arthritis drugs failed to show effectiveness. Roche is continuing to test Actemra in combination with remdesivir.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' ongoing adaptive COVID-19 trial is studying remdesivir in combination with Olumiant, an arthritis drug sold by Eli Lilly & Co. Those results are expected next month. Since the outbreak began seven months ago, so far killing more than 675,000 people worldwide, hundreds of clinical trials have been launched around the world to test whether existing drugs or experimental compounds could be effective treatments.

"There are a huge number of trials that for all the best intentions have been stood up around the world, but many are smaller - what we would call underpowered - and will not provide definitive answers," Amgen's Reese said. (Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID warrior, MP Minister's wife tie rakhi to Shivraj Singh Chouhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a Corona warrior nurse and wife of Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister tied rakhi to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a hospital in Bhopal on Monday. Saroj, a nurse deployed at the ward in which Chouhan...

Cambodia activists urge release of unionist accused of inciting unrest

Scores of activist groups in Cambodia urged the government on Monday to release and drop charges against a prominent union leader, who was arrested last week and accused of falsely claiming that land had been ceded to neighbouring Vietnam.R...

Europe cushions workforce as US lifeline runs threadbare

- While millions of U.S. workers thrown into unemployment by the coronavirus pandemic fret about feeding their families, idled German airline purser Marco Todte is mainly concerned about his next vacation.Todte, 41, hasnt flown for work sin...

Serbian purchase of missile defence system shows ties deepening with China

Serbia has bought a new generation of medium-range, radar-guided surface-to-air missiles from China in a new sign of deepening cooperation between Beijing and Belgrade. The purchase of the FK-3 missile defence system was included in state-r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020