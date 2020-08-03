Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece makes masks compulsory on ship decks after COVID-19 spike

On Saturday the country reported 110 new cases, its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections in several weeks. Another 75 confirmed cases were reported on Sunday. The new measure will go into effect from Tuesday until Aug. 18, as the summer holiday season hits its peak.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 03-08-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 16:23 IST
Greece makes masks compulsory on ship decks after COVID-19 spike
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Greece will make mask-wearing compulsory on the decks of ferries sailing to its islands, extending the requirement beyond interior spaces after a recent spike in coronavirus infections, the government's spokesman said on Monday.

Last week Greece made mask-wearing mandatory in all indoor public spaces and also in outdoor spaces where proper social distancing cannot be observed. On Saturday the country reported 110 new cases, its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections in several weeks. Another 75 confirmed cases were reported on Sunday.

The new measure will go into effect from Tuesday until Aug. 18, as the summer holiday season hits its peak. "Compliance with this measure is crucial to avoid more drastic measures that would reduce passenger load limits on ships," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters.

Greece has so far confirmed 4,662 COVID-19 cases and 208 deaths, a relatively low number compared with many European countries, after imposing an early lockdown in the spring.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam reports 21 new coronavirus infections

Vietnam reported 21 more novel coronavirus infections late on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 642. All of the new cases are linked to Danang, the new coronavirus epicentre where Vietnam more than a week ago dete...

Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.05 pm

MDS2 KA-YEDIYURAPPA-HOSPITAL-MIN Ktaka CM may have to remain in hospital for 8 to 10 days Medical Education Minister Bengaluru All those who met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who has tested positive for COVID-19, in the la...

Prasad self-isolates; says he met Amit Shah on Saturday evening

IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said he has gone into self-isolation for a few days as per protocol, since he had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening. Shah, on Sunday, had said he had tested positive...

UPDATE 1-There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19, WHO warns

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that, despite strong hopes for a vaccine, there might never be a silver bullet for COVID-19, and the road to normality would be long. More than 18.14 million people around the world are reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020