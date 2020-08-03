Greece makes masks compulsory on ship decks after COVID-19 spike

Greece will make mask-wearing compulsory on the decks of ferries sailing to its islands, extending the requirement beyond interior spaces after a recent spike in coronavirus infections, the government's spokesman said on Monday.

Last week Greece made mask-wearing mandatory in all indoor public spaces and also in outdoor spaces where proper social distancing cannot be observed. On Saturday the country reported 110 new cases, its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections in several weeks. Another 75 confirmed cases were reported on Sunday.

The new measure will go into effect from Tuesday until Aug. 18, as the summer holiday season hits its peak. "Compliance with this measure is crucial to avoid more drastic measures that would reduce passenger load limits on ships," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters.

Greece has so far confirmed 4,662 COVID-19 cases and 208 deaths, a relatively low number compared with many European countries, after imposing an early lockdown in the spring.