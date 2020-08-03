France reports 3,376 new COVID-19 cases over three-day period

France has reported 3,376 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last three days, the country's health department said on Monday, while the number of people being treated in ICUs for the disease is creeping higher.

The seven-day moving average for new cases has held above the 1,000 thresholds for the fifth day in a row, meaning the country is experiencing levels not seen since a two-month lockdown. France's total number of cases now stands at 191,295. The 1,125 daily average of cases seen since the beginning of August is more than twice as high a June's 435 figure and a third higher than July's 746.

Earlier on Monday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex urged people not to let down their guard in the fight against COVID-19. Lille, one of France's biggest cities, has ordered people to wear masks outdoors in busy pedestrian streets. The number of people in intensive care units for COVID-19 stood at 384 on Monday, versus 371 on Friday, the second time in a week that figure has increased after declining for 16 weeks.

Hospitalizations decreased by a 100 to 5,198, continuing a 10-week long trend and suggesting the recent spike in cases has not translated in a renewed strain on the health system at this stage. French health authorities reported 29 additional deaths from the disease, bringing the total to 30,294.