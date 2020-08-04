Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload may increase by 50,000 in August: Official

We may add another 50K cases in August with around another 200 deaths," Prof Jayant Panda, technical advisor to the Health and Family Welfare department, said in a tweet. However, people were asked "not to get worried" as more than 23,000 patients had recovered from the viral infection in the state till now, the official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-08-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:22 IST
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload may increase by 50,000 in August: Official

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Odisha with over 1,000 new cases being reported daily since July 21, the state's caseload may increase by 50,000 in August, a senior official said. However, the director of a prominent research laboratory said, considering the rising number of positive cases now, the pandemic will be stable in Odisha by the last week of August after reaching its peak.

With 29 fatalities in the first three days of August, the COVID-19 death toll in the coastal state has mounted to 216 while the infection tally is 37,681. "At this stage of the pandemic, numbers will rise. We may add another 50K cases in August with around another 200 deaths," Prof Jayant Panda, technical advisor to the Health and Family Welfare department, said in a tweet.

However, people were asked "not to get worried" as more than 23,000 patients had recovered from the viral infection in the state till now, the official said. The projection on fresh cases and fatalities in August was made on the basis of the prevailing trend.

The official data released by the health and family welfare department said that the state has been reporting more than 1,000 new cases every day since July 21. "If the present trend continues, one should not be surprised if about 50,000 more cases are added in the month of August," the official said.

Ten COVID-19 deaths had been reported on August 1 and August 2 respectively and nine patients died of novel coronavirus on August 3. On an average, five persons had succumbed to COVID-19 in July, he said.

"Lets not get worried... More than 23,000 patients have already recovered. Lets try to save people from COVID- 19," he said. However, Dr Ajay Parida, the Director of Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), told reporters, "It cannot be said right now as to what would be the total number of positive cases in August as the virus has different strains." The ILS is a research laboratory under the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, and plays an important role in COVID-19 policy making in Odisha.

In Odisha, most of the COVID-19 deaths are linked to pre-existing ailments or comorbidities, Dr Parida said. "Death of symptomatic patients with no comorbidity can be curbed if they are diagnosed and treated early," the ILS director said.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra, said that the state government is improving infrastructure for COVID-19 management in view of the rise in the infection tally. As many as 200 more ICU beds will be added to the existing number of 500 ICU beds in the state, he said.

Most of the ICU beds will be in facilities in Bhubaneswar as it receives patients from across the state. Patients from districts having a high load of coronavirus cases may be shifted to districts with less caseloads, he said.

Apart from having 35 dedicated hospitals across the state, the state government has developed several COVID Care Centres(CCC), COVID Care Homes (CCH) and Temporary Medical Camps in clusters for treatment of COVID-19 patients, Mohapatra said. While critical cases are being admitted to COVID hospitals, moderate cases are kept in CCCs and mild cases in CCHs. Several PSUs and residential welfare units have been encouraged to set up CCCs with technical assistance from the states health department, the senior official said.

At present, 6,760 CCHs are operational in 6,798 gram panchayats, 1,482 cluster level TMCs have been et up with 71,754 beds and 14,094 persons are now in hospital isolation, the official said..

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Sushant death : Complaints of Bengali women being trolled, city police begins probe

Rtg after correcting word in fifth para Kolkata, Aug 4 PTI Bengali women, mostly from the city, are being abused and trolled by unknown people on their social networking sites for the past one week after deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Sin...

UK competition watchdog approves Amazon stake in Deliveroo

Britains competition watchdog has approved Amazons plan to buy a stake in food delivery company Deliveroo, saying the deal would not hurt competition. The Competition and Markets Authority had already given conditional approval to the propo...

Promises made by Centre while abrogating Article 370 proved to be a mirage: CPI(M)

CPIM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Tuesday said all the promises made by the Centre at the time of abrogating article 370 last year proved to be a mirage. It has been a year since BJP government scrapped JKs special status under Articl...

Punjab CM dubs hooch deaths 'sheer murder', says won't spare anyone found complicit

Under fire from the opposition over the spurious liquor tragedy that has claimed over 110 lives, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said no one will be spared if found complicit in the hooch deaths. Describing the deaths in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020