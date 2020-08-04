Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cannot be passed on to babies through breast milk: Mkhize

Speaking during the World Breastfeeding Week virtual commemoration on Tuesday, the Minister said breast milk remains the best nutrition for babies even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-08-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:42 IST
Coronavirus cannot be passed on to babies through breast milk: Mkhize
According to Mkhize, great progress has been made in studying mothers and babies who have been affected by COVID-19 and breastfeeding in the context of COVID-19 came under the spotlight.   Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The novel Coronavirus cannot be passed on to babies through breast milk, says Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

"I can assure you that COVID-19 has not been found in breast milk and research evidence has shown that the virus is not transmitted through breast milk or by giving breast milk that has been expressed from a mother who is confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19," he said.

Speaking during the World Breastfeeding Week virtual commemoration on Tuesday, the Minister said breast milk remains the best nutrition for babies even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the government remains committed to improving the health of babies during the global pandemic under the theme "Support breastfeeding for a healthier South Africa".

"We are mindful that families, mothers, caregivers and even some healthcare workers, in particular, are worried and asking many questions whether the Coronavirus can be passed on through breast milk and how can they protect themselves and their babies."

According to Mkhize, great progress has been made in studying mothers and babies who have been affected by COVID-19 and breastfeeding in the context of COVID-19 came under the spotlight.

"Based on these studies, mothers who have been suspected as or confirmed COVID-19 positive are encouraged to continue breastfeeding while practising good respiratory hygiene," he added.

These include wearing a mask, washing hands with soap and water, or using hand sanitiser and routinely cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.

"A baby's immune system is not yet fully developed and requires immune protection from breast milk. This life-saving protection is more important than ever right now during the COVID-19 pandemic," he stressed.

Benefits of breastfeeding

Nursing can protect children from many other illnesses and conditions such as diarrhoea, chest infections, diabetes and heart disease.

"Nearly half of diarrhoea episodes and one-third of respiratory infections are due to lack of breastfeeding," he said.

Meanwhile, breastfeeding also offers children long-lasting protection against conditions such as diabetes, cancer, asthma and malnutrition.

It is not only good for the infants but has benefits for mothers too.

It can also reduce the chances of women getting breast, ovarian and endometrial cancers.

"In addition, breastfeeding facilitates bonding between baby and mom by triggering the release of large amounts of oxytocin. This is the same hormone that causes the uterus to contract thus reducing the chances of postpartum haemorrhage.

"It's nature's way of protecting the physical and mental wellbeing of mothers and babies in the first critical years of life."

Weaning

Weaning children too early can lead to malnutrition especially in children under five, Mkhize pointed out.

The 2016 Demographic Health Survey South Africa has an estimated 27.4% (1 in 4 children) under the age of five being stunted, or low height for age and 3% wasted or low weight for height.

"Stunting is a result of chronic undernutrition. Stunting during the first two years of life is particularly damaging and may be irreversible," he said.

Prolonged undernutrition can also compromise a child's physical and mental development and expose them to a higher risk of getting diseases like heart disease and diabetes in adulthood.

"Furthermore, our current levels of exclusive breastfeeding [of] 1 in 4 children (32%) is not good enough," he said, adding that babies should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life.

Meanwhile, breastfeeding should begin within the first hour after birth – regardless of the mother's HIV status, he said.

"Women must be able to feed their babies anywhere, anytime, without feeling any shame in doing so. We call on all men and women to support natural breastfeeding in any environment whether it be work, in public places, in gatherings, churches or even at home when other people enter into that space."

Donated breast milk

The Minister said donated breast milk remains critical in managing children who cannot breastfeed for various reasons.

"The vast majority of these patients are premature babies who benefit enormously from the properties contained in breast milk."

The Minister urged all healthcare workers to contact the nearest Breast Bank if they require breast milk for patients while also assuring them that there is adequate stock at this stage.

Immunisation

Meanwhile, he said the department has noted with the concern of children missing their vaccination schedules for fear of visiting a facility and contracting COVID-19.

"Many of the illnesses we vaccinate against – such as measles, polio and meningitis are much more dangerous for children than COVID-19."

He has assured parents and caregivers that health facilities have a triage mechanism whereby patients with flu-like illnesses are separated.

"This is to ensure that access to quality health care is not compromised during the COVID-19 surge."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Army starts process to grant permanent commission to women officers

The Indian Army has kickstarted the process to grant Permanent Commission to eligible women officers, nearly two weeks after the defence ministry approved the proposal. Officials said the Army headquarters has invited applications by August...

Noida: Total 76 cops infected by COVID-19, 65 recovered

Two more Uttar Pradesh police personnel deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, with officials saying that so far 76 policemen in the district have got infected by the disease. Sixty-five of the infected poli...

Congressional Democrats, White House set new round of coronavirus aid talks

Top White House officials and Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress will try again on Tuesday to narrow gaping differences over a fifth major coronavirus relief bill to help stimulate the economy and possibly provide new aid to the unempl...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq dip as U.S.-China tensions heat up over TikTok

The SP 500 and Nasdaq ticked lower on Tuesday as President Donald Trumps moves to force China-owned TikTok into a sale of its U.S. operations drew a sharp rebuke from Beijing, ratcheting up tensions as the world slides into a pandemic-fuell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020