Europe braced for a second coronavirus wave as a medikcal union said it had already arrived in Germany. French and British scientists predicted another hit later this year, while in the United States top White House officials and Democratic congress leaders were set to continue negotiations for a new aid package.

EUROPE * Britain faces a second wave of COVID-19 this winter twice as widespread as the initial outbreak if it reopens schools without a more effective test-and-trace system in place, according to a study published on Tuesday.

* A second wave is "highly likely" to hit France in the autumn or winter, the government's top scientific body warned, as authorities seek to contain an increase in new cases over the past two weeks. * Poland reported a record daily increase in cases for the fourth time in a week, with more than a third found in the southern Silesia region, which has been grappling with another outbreak among coal miners.

AMERICAS * Top White House officials and Democratic leaders in Congress will try again on Tuesday to narrow gaping differences over a fifth major aid bill to help stimulate the economy and possibly dispatch new aid to the unemployed.

* Teachers at dozens of school districts protested from their cars on Monday over plans by some U.S. governors to resume in-class instruction. * Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's chief of staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

* Latin America broke through 5 million confirmed cases on Monday, a Reuters tally showed. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, said that anyone breaking isolation orders would face hefty fines, and that more military personnel would be deployed to fight the spread of the virus. * Philippine police deployed road blocks to enforce a tough new lockdown on about 28 million people in Manila and nearby provinces.

* Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, said it lacked the rapid testing kits it needs to continue mass screening for cases amid a new outbreak. * Taiwan provisionally approved the use of dexamethasone, a cheap and widely used steroid, to treat the coronavirus, as the island faces a shortfall of the antiviral drug remdesivir.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The number of people who have died from the virus in Yemen has reached 500, according to a Reuters tally, although aid organisations say the death toll is probably much higher.

* Three cabinet ministers in Gambia have tested positive for COVID-19, the presidency said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said the COVID-19 antibody drug combination it is developing both prevented and treated the disease in rhesus macaques and hamsters. * Rival drugmakers AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc have begun treating patients in a trial to quickly show whether a drug from each company can be repurposed and used against COVID-19.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * European shares were mixed on Tuesday after company earnings reports and the dollar's rebound stalled as investors waited for talks about government aid in the United States to make progress.

* Australia's retailers are facing a consumption drought as data showed sales volumes suffered their biggest plunge in two decades in the second quarter.