Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS, Rishikesh begins plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients

Giving this information here, AIIMS, Rishikesh director Ravi Kant appealed to people cured of COVID-19 to donate their plasma and help save the lives of others suffering from the disease. With the start of this therapy for the first time at any healthcare facility in Uttarakhand, people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the state can play a significant role in saving the lives of infected people who do not have the antibodies to fight the disease, he said.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 04-08-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 19:03 IST
AIIMS, Rishikesh begins plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh on Tuesday began convalescent plasma therapy for coronavirus patients as per ICMR guidelines. Giving this information here, AIIMS, Rishikesh director Ravi Kant appealed to people cured of COVID-19 to donate their plasma and help save the lives of others suffering from the disease.

With the start of this therapy for the first time at any healthcare facility in Uttarakhand, people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the state can play a significant role in saving the lives of infected people who do not have the antibodies to fight the disease, he said. The first group of interested plasma donors was informed about the process of plasma donation on July 24 and three units of convalescent plasma were obtained from them on July 27, July 29 and August 1, to be used for coronavirus patients, the director added.

PTI CORR ALM SRY.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Eligible elderly be paid pension regularly, states to provide them medicines, masks & sanitisers: SC

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed that all eligible old age persons should be regularly paid pension and states should provide them necessary medicines, masks, sanitizers and other essential goods in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The apex...

COVID-19: Online Lok Adalat to be held in Rajasthan

The state legal services authority is gearing up for the online Lok Adalat to be held across Rajasthan on August 22. Chairman of the Jodhpur District Legal Service Authority DLSA Vishvabandhu said the Lok Adalat will be held online as a pil...

SC restrains Centre from discharging SSC women Navy officers pending their claim for PC

The Supreme Court Tuesday restrained the Centre from discharging the Short Service Commissioner SSC women officers in Indian Navy from service pending consideration of their claims for grant of Permanent Commission PC. The top court on Mar...

Strict security measures for Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan, complete lockdown in WB

Strict security measures will be in place throughout West Bengal on Wednesday to avert any untoward incident in view of the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya and the complete lockdown in the state by the government, a senior official of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020