Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scotland shuts pubs and restaurants in Aberdeen to stem COVID-19 outbreak

Scotland imposed new restrictions on the oil city of Aberdeen on Wednesday to tackle an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, closing pubs and restaurants and ordering visitors to stay away. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said an outbreak in the city had now accounted for a total of 54 known cases in recent days, and that in the last 24 hours there had been 64 new cases across the whole of Scotland.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:58 IST
Scotland shuts pubs and restaurants in Aberdeen to stem COVID-19 outbreak
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Scotland imposed new restrictions on the oil city of Aberdeen on Wednesday to tackle an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, closing pubs and restaurants and ordering visitors to stay away.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said an outbreak in the city had now accounted for a total of 54 known cases in recent days, and that in the last 24 hours there had been 64 new cases across the whole of Scotland. "This virus hasn't gone away - if you doubted that, then today we have evidence of how true that is," she said.

"It is still out there and it is still highly infectious and it is still highly dangerous. The outbreak in Aberdeen is a sharp reminder of that. It shows what can happen if we let our guard drop." Aberdeen is Scotland's third-largest city by population and one of its wealthiest, serving as a hub to the North Sea oil industry.

Britain has been the hardest-hit country in Europe by COVID-19 with more than 46,000 deaths. Having peaked in April and May, new cases have substantially declined, but officials are worried about a resurgence as the economy reopens after months of total lockdown. Restrictions have already been reimposed in other areas, including the city of Leicester and large urban areas in the north west of England to try to limit any outbreaks and avoid the need for another national lockdown.

Sturgeon said indoor and outdoor hospitality would be required to close by 1600 GMT, and advised against travel other than for work or education. She also said people should not visit other households. The action would be reviewed in 7 days and was taken in part to prioritise the reopening of schools.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

LPG cylinders delivered at doorstep of every customer in Kerala amid COVID-19 spread:Bharat Petroleum

Bharat Petroleum on Wednesday said it has delivered Bharat Gas LPG cylinders at the doorstep of every customer in Kerala amid the spread of Coronavirus in the state taking all precautions and strictly following the guidelines issued by the ...

Sistema Business Scalerator's entire team to join Inditrade Augmentor

Financial services firm Inditrade Capital Group has said the entire team of Sistema Business Scalerator would join Inditrade Augmentor as the companys third-party distribution arm to boost its growth aspirations. Sistema Business Scalerator...

Rains continue in south Bengal districts

Rains continued in the south Bengal districts on Wednesday with a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal. The low pressure has become well marked over northwest Bay of Bengal adjoining Odisha and West Bengal coasts, triggering wide...

Police opposes in HC setting up of SIT, committee on Jamia violence

The police on Wednesday opposed in the Delhi High Court setting up of an SIT or a Commission of Inquiry CoI to look into the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia JMI university in December last year, saying it would amount to supplanting the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020