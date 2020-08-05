Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada signs deals with Pfizer, Moderna for experimental COVID-19 vaccines

There are no approved vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, but 19 vaccines are being tested in humans around the world. Moderna will provide its mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate, she said.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 19:51 IST
Canada signs deals with Pfizer, Moderna for experimental COVID-19 vaccines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Canada has signed separate deals with Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc to supply millions of doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccines, a top official said on Wednesday.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand also told a news conference that Ottawa was negotiating with other potential domestic and international vaccine suppliers but did not give details. There are no approved vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, but 19 vaccines are being tested in humans around the world.

Moderna will provide its mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate, she said. Pfizer - which is working with German biotech firm BioNTech SE - said separately it planned deliveries of the BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate over the course of 2021. All potential vaccines will require Health Canada regulatory approval, Anand said, adding that her ministry was procuring the equipment supplies needed to perform the final manufacturing and packaging stages of vaccine production in Canada.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks Centre's response on pleas seeking to quash a notification on Company Secretary

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response from the Centre on a plea against a notification which exempts public and private companies, having paid up capital of less than Rs 10 crore, from appointing a full time company secretary. A be...

BJP hails Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'; Cong recalls 1989 event

The Gujarat BJP hailed the ground-breaking ceremony for a Ram mandir at Ayodhya on Wednesday, saying the upcoming temple will usher in Ram Rajya, while the Congress also welcomed the event and reminded people about the 1989 bhoomi pujan und...

U.S. imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe businessman, company

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Zimbabwean Kudakwashe Tagwirei, an adviser to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing the prominent businessman of being corrupt and helping support the government of Zimbabwe.The U.S. Trea...

TikTok takes steps to curb misinformation ahead of U.S. election

Video-sharing app TikTok has updated its content policies to curb misinformation on its platform ahead of the presidential election in the United States, the company said on Wednesday. The app, which has come under fire by U.S. lawmakers an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020