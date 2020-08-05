Left Menu
Doctors protest in Agartala over suspension of colleague

The protesters claimed that he was suspended in connection with the visit of BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman to the COVID Care Centre on Sunday, which has sparked a row. Doctors belonging to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Agartala Government Medical College Teachers Forum and All Tripura Government Doctors Association (ATGDA) joined the protest, demanding immediate withdrawal of the suspension order.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:49 IST
A large number of doctors demonstrated at the Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital campus here on Wednesday over the suspension their colleague who was posted at a COVID Care Centre. Dr Uttam Bhattacharjee, posted at a COVID Care Centre set up at the Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel, was suspended and asked not to leave Agartala without prior permission of the competent authority, as per an order issued on Tuesday evening.

"No government decision can be arbitrary. Moreover, Dr Bhattacharjee was doing his duty very sincerely by way of treatment and providing medical care. He did nothing wrong or illegal," he said. "There were officers of the civil administration in charge of security and other duties, so why was Dr Bhattacharjee picked on for suspension. If the suspension order is not withdrawn within 24 hours we will have to think of other actions," he told reporters.

Dr Choudhury alleged that a section of the administration was trying to harass doctors. We are hearing that a public representative who visited the COVID Care Centre was not stopped and due to this Dr Bhattacharjee was suspended. We dont know if this is true, but if it is correct then the suspension is highly unjustified," he said.

Dr Ranjit Kumar Das, former medical superintendent of the G B Pant Hospital, said that they demand immediate withdrawal of the suspension order. Barman, who was removed as the health minister in May last year, has been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act for visiting the COVID Care Centre allegedly without authorisation.

The government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry against him. Wearing a PPE kit, Barman visited the COVID Care Centre and distributed fruits among the patients.

