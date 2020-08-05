Fauci doesn't think U.S. will have to go back into "shutdown mode"

Top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that he doesn't think the United States will have to go back into "shutdown mode" in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"We can do much better without locking down," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at an event hosted by Harvard University. He said Americans should wear masks, keep physically distanced, shut down bars, wash their hands and favor outdoor activities over indoor ones in order to help stop transmission of the virus.