Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teladoc bets big on online medicine with $18.5 bln Livongo deal

Remote medicine company Teladoc Health Inc has agreed to acquire chronic care provider Livongo Health Inc for $18.5 billion, seeking to expand its offerings amid a boom in virtual healthcare spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 01:28 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 01:25 IST
Teladoc bets big on online medicine with $18.5 bln Livongo deal
In those five years, Teladoc's market value has increased tenfold to $17 billion based on growth prospects, given that the company has yet to turn a profit. Image Credit:

Remote medicine company Teladoc Health Inc has agreed to acquire chronic care provider Livongo Health Inc for $18.5 billion, seeking to expand its offerings amid a boom in virtual healthcare spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. It is by far Teladoc's largest acquisition after a series of smaller deals turned it into the biggest dedicated U.S. provider of mobile phone and internet-based healthcare services, following its initial public offering in 2015.

In those five years, Teladoc's market value has increased tenfold to $17 billion based on growth prospects, given that the company has yet to turn a profit. The coronavirus pandemic has supercharged the telemedicine market. McKinsey & Co has forecast that $250 billion of spending will shift to home and office health, compared to the total $3 billion in revenue that top telemedicine companies generated before the pandemic.

Analysts said a combined Teladoc and Livongo would be the undisputed leader in both online acute care and management of chronic conditions, an area buoyed by President Donald Trump's executive order on Monday to expand telehealth access to 57 million Americans. Livongo specializes in helping patients manage chronic diseases like diabetes through smart devices and consumer-friendly software.

With the deal, Teladoc said it hopes to create an integrated system through which patients can see a doctor and manage their diseases virtually. Teladoc will use its shares to pay for most of the deal. Livongo shareholders will receive 0.5920 shares and $11.33 in cash for each of their shares, the companies said in a statement. This will leave Teladoc shareholders with about 58% of the combined company, with Livongo shareholders owning the remainder.

Shares of both companies fell on the news, as investors fretted about Teladoc overpaying and not focusing enough on profitability. This drove down the value of Livongo's shares because its shareholders stand to be paid mostly in Teladoc stock. Teladoc and Livongo shares were down 17% and 10%, respectively, in afternoon trading on Wednesday.

"The Street views the price being paid as fairly high," said David Larsen, an analyst with Verity Research. The deal was negotiated almost entirely virtually, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

Lazard Ltd and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP advised Teladoc on the deal, while Morgan Stanley and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP advised Livongo.

TRENDING

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Fauci talks vaccine prospects in Reuters interview

Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the United States, spoke with Reuters correspondents Jeff Mason and Mike Erman on Wednesday about fighting the new surge in coronavirus cases and about how possible vaccines could slow the...

Capitals ready to test young Flyers veteran Elliott

The Philadelphia Flyers will go for a second straight victory in Eastern Conference round-robin action while the Washington Capitals try to bounce back from a tough shootout loss when they meet Thursday in Toronto. The Flyers broke their fi...

Sadia Dehlvi dies at 63, Delhi lost its favourite story-teller

Noted Delhi-based writer and activist Sadia Dehlvi has passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was 63. Sadia was admitted to a city hospital recently where she was undergoing treatment. She died at her home on Wednesday.Sad to...

Soccer-Lukaku and Eriksen take Inter past Getafe into last eight

Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen were on target as Inter Milan moved into the last eight of the Europa League with a 2-0 win over Getafe on Wednesday. The single-match, neutral-venue tie, played at the Veltins-Arena, was rearranged after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020