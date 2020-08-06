Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fauci expects tens of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses at start of 2021

It will go away like things go away." Fauci offered a more mixed assessment, saying some parts of the country had done well in containing the spread of the virus, while others were "on fire." "I hope, and feel it's possible, that by the time we get through 2021 and go around for another cycle that we'll have this under control," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 04:12 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 04:12 IST
Fauci expects tens of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses at start of 2021

Drugmakers will likely have tens of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines in the early part of next year, Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases official, said in a Reuters interview on Wednesday, offering a more conservative view of the ramp up than some Trump administration officials. Fauci said there could be a billion vaccine doses available by the end of 2021, and that he is hopeful the world could get past the pandemic that has claimed more than 700,000 lives worldwide by then, with the help of a vaccine.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said last month the U.S. would have hundreds of millions of vaccine doses by early in 2021. Those goals are only possible because drugmakers have agreed to manufacture large supplies of their vaccines even before they know whether they work in order to save time.

"The federal government has put more than one egg in the basket," Fauci said. "We have a pretty comprehensive portfolio that's going to subsequently be going into clinical trials." He said there might be an indication that at least one vaccine works and is safe by year end.

"I'm cautiously optimistic that we will have a vaccine that's effective enough to get approved," he said. That will not happen because of any pressure to have a vaccine available in time for the Nov. 3 presidential election, he said. Health regulators have promised "they are not going to let political considerations interfere" with the need to deliver a safe COVID-19 vaccine, Fauci said.

Fauci's interview with Reuters came on the same day Trump said in an interview with Fox News that the virus is "going away. It will go away like things go away." Fauci offered a more mixed assessment, saying some parts of the country had done well in containing the spread of the virus, while others were "on fire."

"I hope, and feel it's possible, that by the time we get through 2021 and go around for another cycle that we'll have this under control," he said. The United States is committed to spending billions of dollars on vaccines being produced by companies including Johnson & Johnson, Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc , Novavax Inc and Sanofi SA, employing a variety of technologies.

Fauci said he did not favor one approach over any other. "All of them look pretty good," he said. "The proof of the pudding is the randomized placebo controlled trial."

TRENDING

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Porter, Jokic too much as Nuggets roar past Spurs

Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points and pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds, and Nikola Jokic added 25 points and 11 assists as the Denver Nuggets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 132-126 on Wednesday afternoon at the VISA Athletic Center n...

Novavax signs COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with India's Serum Institute

Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it has entered a supply and license agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The Indian drugmaker will have exclusive rights for t...

Pete Hamill, legendary New York columnist and novelist, dies

Pete Hamill, the self-taught, street-wise newspaper columnist whose love affair with New York inspired a colourful and uniquely influential journalistic career and produced several books of fiction and nonfiction, has died. He was 85. Hamil...

Basketball-Loeffler claims 'cancel culture' as WNBA players support Democratic candidate

A U.S. senator who co-owns the Atlanta Dream WNBA team ratcheted up her criticism of the womens basketball league on Wednesday after players wore shirts supporting one of her opponents in Novembers special election. Kelly Loeffler, a Republ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020