Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Africa's funeral parlours turn to makeshift mortuaries as virus deaths rise

Now it stores bodies. Funeral businesses like Legae's Sopema Funerals have taken such measures to cope with the influx of bodies into their morgues as South Africa's coronavirus cases rise above half a million, with deaths at around 9,000.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 14:31 IST
S.Africa's funeral parlours turn to makeshift mortuaries as virus deaths rise
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Copyright: Flickr

Behind Monageng Legae's funeral parlour in the South African township of Soweto sits a refrigerated shipping container made to store chilled goods. Now it stores bodies.

Funeral businesses like Legae's Sopema Funerals have taken such measures to cope with the influx of bodies into their morgues as South Africa's coronavirus cases rise above half a million, with deaths at around 9,000. Surrounded by coffins in his showroom and wearing a protective mask and visor, Legae told Reuters that he handled 85 funerals in June and 75 in July, compared with 30 a month this time last year.

The cost of the container, along with outlays on a temporary outdoor waiting area, more staff and an additional night shift, has helped wipe out additional revenues. Legae said the government should do more for under-pressure funeral parlours. "People forget that this industry is actually playing a pivotal role."

Funeral directors say that beyond the spike in deaths from COVID-19 - the disease associated with the coronavirus - they have to cope with coffin shortages and delays in the issuance of death certificates. Data showed in July that South Africa had 59% more deaths than would normally be expected between early May and mid-July, suggesting more people were dying of COVID-19 than official figures show.

Amid the scramble, funeral parlours aren't always able to balance strict regulations with the expected sensitivity: there have been reports in local media of the wrong bodies being interred. Stephen Fonseca, regional forensics adviser for Africa at the International Committee of the Red Cross, said South Africa's experience should serve as a warning for other nations as the continent's cases near 1 million.

"Once a country is facing a COVID-19 surge, it is too late to plan for how to manage mass casualties in a way that is both safe for the body handlers and dignified for the families of the deceased," he said. Even Avbob, the country's biggest funeral provider by market share that was established during the 1918 Spanish influenza pandemic, has had to make changes to cope with COVID-19.

It has buried some 25% of the country's coronavirus dead and saw a 60% rise in burials in July, Pieter van der Westhuizen, its general manager funeral service, said, adding Avbob has set up 13 mortuaries in shipping containers and is building 4 more. "If we didn't ... we might have ran into trouble," he said.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Hospital fire: Brave attendant saves three elderly patients

A 25-year-old attendant showed presence of mind and unflinching courage as he saved the lives of three elderly patients from a raging fire that broke out early on Thursday at an Ahmedabad-based hospital, where he works. Eight other patients...

India Angel Fund Invests Rs. 50 Lakhs in Its Third Woman Led Ayurvedic Principles Based Dairy Nutrition Startup G.O.D. Café

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India India Angel Fund invests in its third woman led startu...

Cricket-Vivo withdraws IPL sponsorship, sources say, amid China backlash

Chinas Vivo has pulled out as title sponsor of this years Indian Premier League IPL, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, amid a growing backlash against Chinese companies in India.Smartphone maker Vivo had secured ...

Macron arrives in Beirut to show support after blast

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Beirut to express support for Lebanon in the wake of a massive explosion that tore through the capital earlier this week. France and other countries have send emergency aid and search-and-resc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020