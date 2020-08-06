Gambia: President Barrow declares state of emergency amid COVID-19

Gambian President, Adama Barrow has declared a state of emergency and introduced nationwide night curfew for 21 days as coronavirus cases keep rising, according to a news report by Today.

President Barrow said that the borders and airspace will remain closed except for cargo, diplomats, and those seeking treatment abroad.

The country has recorded nearly 700 cases including 16 deaths.

The vice-president and three ministers are among those infected by the virus, but the president tested negative on Monday.

Worship places remain closed in the country and schools will only allow final year students to sit for exit examinations from 17 August.

All markets and shopping areas will close every Sunday for cleaning and fumigation.

Gambia has registered one hundred and twenty-eight (128) new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to seven hundred and seventy-nine (779).

Two (2) new deaths recorded, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths ever registered in the country to sixteen (16), a crude case-fatality ratio of 2.0%.

About 30% of these are health workers mainly from MRC, Pakala, and Sharab clinics.

The Gambia currently has five hundred and twenty (520) persons in quarantine, six hundred and sixty-two (662) active cases, sixteen (16) deaths, seventy-four (74) probable cases, and one crud case fatality rate of 2.0%.