Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mobile healthcare units for non-COVID patients in Odisha's Ganjam district

The initiative -- Hospital on Wheels -- will be of help to those in need of immediate treatment, especially in the rural parts of Ganjam, among the worst-affected districts in the state, a senior official said. Five mobile health units, each consisting of at least one doctor, a pharmacist and other health care workers, will provide medical aid to those suffering from ailments other than COVID-19, District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 06-08-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 18:50 IST
Mobile healthcare units for non-COVID patients in Odisha's Ganjam district

With several hospitals turning away non-COVID patients, amid the surge in coronavirus cases, the administration in Odisha's Ganjam district has launched mobile health units to provide them basic medical services at their doorsteps. The initiative -- Hospital on Wheels -- will be of help to those in need of immediate treatment, especially in the rural parts of Ganjam, among the worst-affected districts in the state, a senior official said.

Five mobile health units, each consisting of at least one doctor, a pharmacist and other health care workers, will provide medical aid to those suffering from ailments other than COVID-19, District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said. "If any patient exhibits symptoms of COVID-19, doctors will advise him or her to undergo swab tests. The patient will be shifted to a Covid Care Centre or a hospital if he or she tests positive for the disease," the collector said.

Two mobile units will cover the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) area, and the rest will cater to patients in three subdivisions -- Berhampur, Bhanjanagar and Chhatrapur, Kulange said. "The doctors will attend to patients suffering from diseases other than COVID-19, much like what is being done at the clinics of Urban Primary Health Centres in the BeMC area," he explained.

Lauding the initiative, health activist Suresh Chandra Sahu said many ailing residents in the remote areas, who do not have access to medical facilities amid the pandemic- induced restrictions, will benefit from the move. "While residents of the BeMC area can visit a nearby clinic for treatment, those living in the rural parts do not enjoy any such facility. The mobile units will be able to bridge the gap to an extent," he said.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson says: We will focus on the needs of Lebanon people

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was shocked by the blast in Beirut and that Britain would continue to focus on the needs of the people of Lebanon.I was absolutely apalled and shocked by the scenes from Lebanon, from Beirut,...

Hyderabad varsity to resume classes online from Aug 20

Hyderabad, Aug 6 PTI City-based University of Hyderabad UoH on Thursday said it has decided to resume classes in online mode for about 2,000 ongoing post-graduate students in various programmes from August 20. The university had suspended c...

Have not received any communication from Pak on Kulbhushan Jadhav case: MEA

India on Thursday said Pakistan has not yet communicated to it about the developments relating to the case involving Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav and demanded unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional consular access to him as m...

PM spoke "lie" on Chinese incursion, "insulted" soldiers: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of telling a lie that China had not encroached upon Indian territory and insulting Indian soldiers who laid down their lives fighting off the enemy in eastern Lad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020