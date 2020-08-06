Northern Ireland pauses pub reopening after spike in COVID-19 cases

Northern Ireland pauses pub reopening after spike in COVID-19 casesReuters | Belfast | Updated: 06-08-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 21:43 IST
Northern Ireland halted its programme of reopening pubs and ordered citizens to wear face masks indoors after reporting the highest number of daily cases of COVID-19 since May.
The British region reported 43 new cases on Thursday compared to a total of 18 in the previous five days.
"Because of the concern around the level of community transmission and the desire to frankly prioritise the reopening of our schools ... we have decided that it is prudent to pause the reopening of our public houses," First Minister Arlene Foster told reporters.
- READ MORE ON:
- Northern Ireland
- COVID
- Arlene Foster
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
OBITUARY-John Hume, champion of peace in Northern Ireland's darkest days
UK PM Johnson praises Northern Ireland's Hume as a "political giant"
OBITUARY-John Hume, champion of peace in Northern Ireland's darkest days
Tony Blair on peacemaker John Hume: He made peace possible for Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland launches UK's first COVID-19 tracker app