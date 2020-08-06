Swiss amend list of COVID-19 risk countries

Switzerland amended its list of countries at risk from high rates of infection with the new coronavirus which covers all nations outside Europe's passport-free Schengen zone barring a score of exceptions, the government said on Thursday.

The list covers countries from which tourists cannot enter for short stays. Exceptions include Australia, Ireland, Japan, Canada, South Korea and New Zealand.

The amended list, which aims to curb the spread of the coronavirus, takes effect on Saturday. Switzerland expanded a list of countries from which people must enter a 10-day quarantine only on Wednesday, when mainland Spain was added.