Belgium to be added to UK quarantine list imminently - ITV

Britain will remove Belgium from its safe travel list imminently, ITV correspondent Carl Dinnen said on Twitter on Thursday, meaning that new arrivals into the UK from there will need to quarantine for 14 days.

Dinnen also said France and Malta would remain on the safe list and that Portugal was expected to be added to the safe list in the coming weeks. The Department for Transport did not comment on the report.

Britain has already reimposed quarantine of arrivals from Spain and Luxembourg, citing concerns about the growing number of new coronavirus cases there and the need to limit any resurgence on home soil.