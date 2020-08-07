Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland says rise in COVID-19 reproduction rate 'a serious concern'

The reproduction rate, or the number of people who become infected from each positive case, has increased to 1.8 from 1.3 a week ago, Professor Philip Nolan, the chairman of the country's Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, told a news briefing. "A reproduction number of almost 2 is a serious concern, and although we have not yet seen a significant increase in community transmission, there is a significant risk this could develop over the coming days and weeks," Nolan said.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 07-08-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 00:50 IST
Ireland says rise in COVID-19 reproduction rate 'a serious concern'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A rise in the COVID-19 infection rate in Ireland is a "serious concern" but the country has not yet seen a significant resurgence in infections outside of identified clusters, a leading health official said on Thursday.

Ireland, which for several weeks had one of the lowest infection rates in Europe, has seen a spike since last Thursday and has identified a number of clusters of infections in meat plants and accommodation for asylum seekers. The reproduction rate, or the number of people who become infected from each positive case, has increased to 1.8 from 1.3 a week ago, Professor Philip Nolan, the chairman of the country's Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, told a news briefing.

"A reproduction number of almost 2 is a serious concern, and although we have not yet seen a significant increase in community transmission, there is a significant risk this could develop over the coming days and weeks," Nolan said. Ireland reported 69 cases on Thursday and the average infection rate has more than doubled in recent weeks to around 50 per day. It also reported five deaths on Thursday after six days with no deaths.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said half of all recent cases had come from three adjoining counties - Kildare, Laois and Offaly - and that a cluster of 60 cases from the counties were set to be added to Friday's numbers. He warned people from those counties to be particularly careful and said he could not rule out specific restrictions being imposed on those three counties.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Maha: Woman beaten, raped by unidentified men in Aurangabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook must do more to stop online hate against women, U.S. and EU politicians urge

Facebook Inc must step up and protect women in politics from threats of violence and sexism and hate on its platform, said a letter to the company from female members of the U.S. Congress such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top female po...

Trump loses bid to add fourth U.S. campaign debate with Biden in early September

President Donald Trumps re-election campaign on Thursday lost its bid for a fourth debate with Democratic candidate Joe Biden in early September.In rejecting the request, the Commission on Presidential Debates said it remains committed to t...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. 3 election, while a top adviser said Trump would sign a long-awaited executive order aimed at boosting production of ...

Armed man takes hostages in French bank

A gunman took six people hostage in a bank in northern France on Thursday and was still holding two by late evening, police sources and media said.The hostage-taker was believed to have Islamist sympathies, two police union officials said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020