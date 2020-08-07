Spanish experts want probe into virus handling
A group of 20 leading Spanish experts in public health and epidemiology are urging the government to undertake “an independent and impartial evaluation” of why the coronavirus pandemic has hit Spain so hard. They said potential explanations include lack of pandemic preparedness, a slow official response, an aging population and funding cuts in the public health system.PTI | Madrid | Updated: 07-08-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 16:51 IST
A group of 20 leading Spanish experts in public health and epidemiology are urging the government to undertake “an independent and impartial evaluation” of why the coronavirus pandemic has hit Spain so hard. Spain is the western European country with most COVID-19 cases — 309,855, Johns Hopkins University figures show.
The Spanish scientists said in a letter published in the Lancet medical journal Friday that the government should appoint a panel of Spanish and foreign experts to evaluate what has happened. They said potential explanations include lack of pandemic preparedness, a slow official response, an aging population and funding cuts in the public health system.
