Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally crosses 1,000 mark. 1:56 p.m. Three people, who returned from India, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore, the Ministry of Health says. Five more succumb to coronavirus in Puducherry, as UT's toll climbs to 75.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:10 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 4:48 p.m.

UP sees record 63 COVID-19 deaths and 4,404 fresh cases. By-elections to all vacant posts of Panch and Sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir will be held as soon as the coronavirus situation improves, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam says.

4:21 p.m. RBI sets up panel under veteran banker K V Kamath to suggest steps to deal with coronavirus-related stressed assets.

4:06 p.m. Chairman of Panihati municipality board of administrartors dies of COVID-19.

3:43 p.m. The MP government relaxes night curfews by two hours and partially lifts weekend lockdowns in coronavirus-affected districts of the state, official says.

Serum Institute to produce up to 100 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses for India and other countries. 3:37 p.m.

A 35-year-old government doctor dies of COVID-19. 3:21 p.m.

Long-term symptoms likely to be experienced by hospitalised COVID-19 patients identified. 3:14 p.m.

As many as 11 Assam Assembly employees test COVID-19 positive ahead of session. 3:10 p.m.

Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 539. Bihar IPS officer released from quarantine in Mumbai.

2:49 p.m. BCG vaccine safe, does not lead to increased risk of COVID-19 symptoms, scientists say.

2:28 p.m. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday highlighted the need to constantly review the country's food, agriculture and trade policies according to changing times. 2:05 p.m.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced financial rewards for 63 ground staff across four cities for their "tireless" effort during the 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL). 2:00 p.m.

India's COVID-19 management marked by rising recovery rate and falling fatality rate, health ministry says. Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally crosses 1,000 mark.

1:56 p.m. Three people, who returned from India, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore, the Ministry of Health says.

Five more succumb to coronavirus in Puducherry, as UT's toll climbs to 75. 1:41 p.m.

India's first 'Kisan Rail' flagged off from Maharashtra's Deolali. 1:31 p.m.

Delhi airport develops online portal for international passengers. Drones banned in Noida in view of CM Adityanath's visit.

12:52 p.m. Rajasthan reports six more deaths due to COVID-19.

12:48 p.m. An "in principle" government approval has come for the BCCI to take the IPL to the UAE this year and the eight franchises have started their preparations by initiating quarantine and COVID-19 testing protocols for their players and support staff.

12:30 p.m. Telangana reports 2,207 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths.

12:10 p.m. Tripura's COVID-19 caseload rises to 5,743 and death toll mounts to 36.

11:57 a.m. The Delhi HC upholds DU decision to conduct online OBE for final years courses.

11:53 a.m. The Bombay HC quashes orders putting curbs on elderly film and TV artistes.

11:48 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,948.

11:44 a.m. Over 60,000 cases in a day for 1st time take India's COVID-19 tally past 20 lakh.

11:35 a.m. Aurobindo Pharma Limited is working on developing several viral vaccines including one for COVID-19 even as the candidate was approved for funding by the Department of BioTechnology, the company said in its latest annual report.

11:25 a.m. Pakistan's coronavirus tally reaches 2,82,645.

11:18 a.m. HP BJP chief Suresh Kashyap tests COVID-19 negative, but still goes in self-quarantine, party spokesperson says.

10:44 a.m. Scientists identify five blood molecules linked to severe COVID-19 outcome in patients.

10:32 a.m. The US has lifted the highest level of its global health travel advisory for Americans due to the coronavirus pandemic and restored the previous country-specific system without changing the status of over 50 countries, including that of India and China.

10:16 a.m. Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai writes 13 books including collection of poems during lockdown.

9:52 a.m. CPL travelling party comprising 162 people test negative for COVID-19.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Looking forward to start exciting journey in incredible India: new Israel Embassy spokesperson

India and Israel have so much in common from Hi-Tech sectors to shared agricultural challenges to the challenge of coronavirus, said newly-appointed Israel Embassy spokesperson, Muhamed Heib, adding that he is looking forward to work on the...

Health News Roundup: Japan in deals with AstraZeneca, Novavax for COVID-19 vaccines; Swiss government signs agreement with Moderna and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.What you need to know about the coronavirus right nowHeres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Grim forecast for U.S. Russia offers to supply Philippines with COVID-19 v...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to dip on slowing job growth, U.S.-China tensions

The SP 500 was set to pull back from near six-month highs on Friday as data showed a sharp slowdown in U.S. employment growth and President Donald Trump cranked up friction with Beijing with moves to ban WeChat and TikTok.The Labor Departme...

Nepal coronavirus death toll rises to 70

Nepal on Friday reported five more deaths from COVID-19 and 464 new coronavirus cases, taking the countrys toll to 70 and total infections to 22,214. Dr Jageshwar Gautam, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population MoHP, said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020