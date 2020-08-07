Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 4:48 p.m.

UP sees record 63 COVID-19 deaths and 4,404 fresh cases. By-elections to all vacant posts of Panch and Sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir will be held as soon as the coronavirus situation improves, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam says.

4:21 p.m. RBI sets up panel under veteran banker K V Kamath to suggest steps to deal with coronavirus-related stressed assets.

4:06 p.m. Chairman of Panihati municipality board of administrartors dies of COVID-19.

3:43 p.m. The MP government relaxes night curfews by two hours and partially lifts weekend lockdowns in coronavirus-affected districts of the state, official says.

Serum Institute to produce up to 100 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses for India and other countries. 3:37 p.m.

A 35-year-old government doctor dies of COVID-19. 3:21 p.m.

Long-term symptoms likely to be experienced by hospitalised COVID-19 patients identified. 3:14 p.m.

As many as 11 Assam Assembly employees test COVID-19 positive ahead of session. 3:10 p.m.

Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 539. Bihar IPS officer released from quarantine in Mumbai.

2:49 p.m. BCG vaccine safe, does not lead to increased risk of COVID-19 symptoms, scientists say.

2:28 p.m. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday highlighted the need to constantly review the country's food, agriculture and trade policies according to changing times. 2:05 p.m.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced financial rewards for 63 ground staff across four cities for their "tireless" effort during the 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL). 2:00 p.m.

India's COVID-19 management marked by rising recovery rate and falling fatality rate, health ministry says. Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally crosses 1,000 mark.

1:56 p.m. Three people, who returned from India, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore, the Ministry of Health says.

Five more succumb to coronavirus in Puducherry, as UT's toll climbs to 75. 1:41 p.m.

India's first 'Kisan Rail' flagged off from Maharashtra's Deolali. 1:31 p.m.

Delhi airport develops online portal for international passengers. Drones banned in Noida in view of CM Adityanath's visit.

12:52 p.m. Rajasthan reports six more deaths due to COVID-19.

12:48 p.m. An "in principle" government approval has come for the BCCI to take the IPL to the UAE this year and the eight franchises have started their preparations by initiating quarantine and COVID-19 testing protocols for their players and support staff.

12:30 p.m. Telangana reports 2,207 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths.

12:10 p.m. Tripura's COVID-19 caseload rises to 5,743 and death toll mounts to 36.

11:57 a.m. The Delhi HC upholds DU decision to conduct online OBE for final years courses.

11:53 a.m. The Bombay HC quashes orders putting curbs on elderly film and TV artistes.

11:48 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,948.

11:44 a.m. Over 60,000 cases in a day for 1st time take India's COVID-19 tally past 20 lakh.

11:35 a.m. Aurobindo Pharma Limited is working on developing several viral vaccines including one for COVID-19 even as the candidate was approved for funding by the Department of BioTechnology, the company said in its latest annual report.

11:25 a.m. Pakistan's coronavirus tally reaches 2,82,645.

11:18 a.m. HP BJP chief Suresh Kashyap tests COVID-19 negative, but still goes in self-quarantine, party spokesperson says.

10:44 a.m. Scientists identify five blood molecules linked to severe COVID-19 outcome in patients.

10:32 a.m. The US has lifted the highest level of its global health travel advisory for Americans due to the coronavirus pandemic and restored the previous country-specific system without changing the status of over 50 countries, including that of India and China.

10:16 a.m. Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai writes 13 books including collection of poems during lockdown.

9:52 a.m. CPL travelling party comprising 162 people test negative for COVID-19.