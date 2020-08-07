Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Zweli Mkhize urges to continue to make use of COVID-19 health facilities

Mkhize said while the spotlight is on COVID-19, communities must continue to get access to treatment for other ailments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:54 IST
Dr Zweli Mkhize urges to continue to make use of COVID-19 health facilities
The Minister made the call during the second leg of his two-day visit to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to assess its state of readiness for the province's impending surge in COVID-19 cases. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has encouraged the public to continue to make use of public health facilities for COVID-19 and other ailments and conditions.

Mkhize said while the spotlight is on COVID-19, communities must continue to get access to treatment for other ailments.

"We have noticed since there were reports of excess deaths, we are concerned that the further away people are from large centres and hospitals they tend to be reluctant to move quickly if they think they have mild flu symptoms and yet these can be devastating to those who are senior citizens and have comorbidities.

"We also want to encourage those who have other conditions to continue to use our hospitals. When we say we want to give focus to COVID-19 we are not saying we are not treating other diseases; they are just as important as any other."

The Minister's comments follow a report by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) which revealed that by the second week of July, the country had recorded 17 000 excess natural deaths. Excess deaths are over and above the expected number of deaths.

"It must not sound like we are saying we only treat COVID-19. We are treating everything. We would like you to continue to use our hospitals. They must not fear to visit our hospitals because of COVID-19," said Mkhize.

The Minister made the call during the second leg of his two-day visit to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to assess its state of readiness for the province's impending surge in COVID-19 cases.

Day two saw the Minister visit the rural parts of the KwaZulu-Natal province.

"I am quite comfortable that there is adequate provision for beds which we will need should the surge materialise in higher numbers. In this case, we believe that there will be enough warning if the numbers are increasing so we that we can roll out some additional facilities," he said.

With KZN set to overtake the Western Cape in a matter of weeks for the second in a ranking of COVID-19 cases, Mkhize said the focus will turn to the province to ensure its readiness.

"We are expecting that the numbers will increase in KZN and we are going to be focusing quite strongly into the province just to make sure that any challenges can be acted upon. What we have learned in the past few months is that there is no perfect plan. You can put up a plan and when the epidemic hits, it changes your plan and you must be agile," he said.

Although there is no anticipation that there will be very sick patients, the Minister said as a precautionary measure, the province is equipped with extra availability of oxygen to stabilise patients when necessary.

"One of the things we have also learned is the need for the early introduction of oxygen which we have now been putting up in many of the areas," said the Minister.

To assist KZN to manage its surge, Mkhize advised the province to replicate the bed bureaus measure as was done in Gauteng, to assist it to determine bed availability.

Bed bureau is an administrative centre that determines the availability of beds at various hospitals across a province.

"We are comfortable here that there is a good understanding both at a provincial and district level of the pressure that is coming and the need to respond swiftly to those kinds of situations," said the Minister.

Preparing facilities for COVID-19 and beyond

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the approach taken by her province is to invest and refurbish dilapidated health facilities to assist with COVID-19 and beyond the pandemic.

"We decided to look at all our facilities whether they are being utilised or not and invest in some of them. This is one of the facilities that has not been utilised in Madedeni for a while. It used to be a nurses home. We have converted it into an isolation space but with this investment, we are putting in, after COVID-19 they will be able to go back and utilise it as a nurse home.

"This is the approach we have taken across the province to say let us invest and renovate what we can and where we could not, we made temporary structures," said Simelane-Zulu.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Looking forward to start exciting journey in incredible India: new Israel Embassy spokesperson

India and Israel have so much in common from Hi-Tech sectors to shared agricultural challenges to the challenge of coronavirus, said newly-appointed Israel Embassy spokesperson, Muhamed Heib, adding that he is looking forward to work on the...

Health News Roundup: Japan in deals with AstraZeneca, Novavax for COVID-19 vaccines; Swiss government signs agreement with Moderna and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.What you need to know about the coronavirus right nowHeres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Grim forecast for U.S. Russia offers to supply Philippines with COVID-19 v...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to dip on slowing job growth, U.S.-China tensions

The SP 500 was set to pull back from near six-month highs on Friday as data showed a sharp slowdown in U.S. employment growth and President Donald Trump cranked up friction with Beijing with moves to ban WeChat and TikTok.The Labor Departme...

Nepal coronavirus death toll rises to 70

Nepal on Friday reported five more deaths from COVID-19 and 464 new coronavirus cases, taking the countrys toll to 70 and total infections to 22,214. Dr Jageshwar Gautam, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population MoHP, said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020