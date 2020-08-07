FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by Dec. 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous about wearing masks.

EUROPE * Wearing masks will be made compulsory outdoors from Aug. 8 to Aug. 30 in parts of Marseilles, France's second-largest city.

* Norway urged its citizens to avoid all travel abroad, even to countries with few cases, to prevent a resurgence in the virus. * Poland reported the sixth record daily rise in two weeks, but ruled out a new nationwide lockdown.

* Hungary has ordered close to 5 million vaccine doses under a European Union scheme to provide potential vaccines. * Switzerland signed an agreement with Moderna to secure early access to the vaccine under development.

AMERICAS * The U.S. Senate's No. 2 Democrat said President Donald Trump cannot solve the need for coronavirus relief using his executive authority, one day after talks between the White House and congressional Democrats appeared to stall.

* The U.S. State Department urged citizens not to travel to Mexico, despite easing a global travel ban, and warned of the rapid spread of the virus in the nation. * Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree that will set aside $356 million in funds to purchase and eventually produce the potential vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University researchers.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Russia has offered to supply a coronavirus vaccine to the Philippines, or team up with a local firm to mass produce it, as infections in the Southeast Asian nation surge.

* India's total number of cases has climbed above 2 million. * Hong Kong will offer free voluntary testing for residents, as it races to contain a resurgence of the virus.

* Japan will buy 120 million doses of AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine from early next year. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Africa's confirmed cases have surpassed 1 million, a Reuters tally showed. * Oman will lift a two-week domestic ban on travel between provinces a day earlier than planned, before the expected arrival of a large tropical storm.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Pfizer Inc has signed a multi-year agreement to manufacture Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir, and Britain's Hikma Pharmaceuticals said it has started manufacturing remdesivir at its Portugal plant.

* South Korean biotech firm Genexine Inc received regulatory approval for a Phase I human clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus treatment drug. * Takeda Pharmaceutical will manufacture and sell up to 250 million doses of Novavax Inc's vaccine candidate in Japan every year.

* The Serum Institute of India will partner with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and international vaccine alliance GAVI to manufacture and deliver 100 million vaccine doses for India and other low- and middle-income nations as early as 2021. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Germany's federal ministries proposed bringing forward 26 billion euros' ($31 billion) worth of spending to help the economy recover, Der Spiegel reported. * Canada's unemployment rate fell to 10.9% in July as the economy continued to reopen.

* U.S. employment growth likely slowed significantly in July amid a resurgence in new infections. * Extending Britain's furlough scheme would leave some workers trapped in false hope that they could return to their jobs after the pandemic, finance minister said.

