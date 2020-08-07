Left Menu
Development News Edition

Penguins and jellyfish wow visitors at new Taiwan aquarium

The aquarium in northwestern Taoyuan is a joint venture of Seibu Holdings Inc., which runs Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Japan, and Taiwan's Cathay Life Insurance, Kyodo said. The complex is expected to draw 1.6 million visitors in the first year and earn annual revenue of about NT$880 million ($30 million), the agency quoted an official from the Taiwan unit of Yokohama Hakkeijima as saying.

Reuters | Taoyuan | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:14 IST
Penguins and jellyfish wow visitors at new Taiwan aquarium
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

From lunch with the penguins to the translucent shimmer of jellyfish and gliding rays, all underwater life was on display at a new aquarium in Taiwan that opened on Friday despite the ravaging effects of coronavirus on global tourism. It had planned to open at the end of last year, but the pandemic pushed back the launch until now, Xpark Aquarium director of sales Gu Yu said.

"(We) have been expecting Xpark to open for a long time, so we scrambled to get tickets when (we heard) it would open," said visitor Jiang Liuyu, who was given a temperature check on arrival. A Japanese bullhead shark is to be a star attraction of a collection of 30,000 fish, drawn from more than 300 species in 13 exhibition areas, the Kyodo news agency said.

The aquarium café, which features penguins swimming through a network of transparent pipes, is also set to delight visitors. The aquarium in northwestern Taoyuan is a joint venture of Seibu Holdings Inc., which runs Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Japan, and Taiwan's Cathay Life Insurance, Kyodo said.

The complex is expected to draw 1.6 million visitors in the first year and earn annual revenue of about NT$880 million ($30 million), the agency quoted an official from the Taiwan unit of Yokohama Hakkeijima as saying. With 477 coronavirus infections and seven deaths, Taiwan has won praise for control measures, from strict border quarantine to widespread use of masks, that enjoy broad public support.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Residents of low-lying areas near Cauvery advised to shift

Executive Engineer of the Krishna Raja Sagara reservoir in Mandya district of Karnataka on Friday cautioned people living in low-lying areas near the Cauvery river to move to safer places as the water level was rising. There is a likelihood...

Motor racing-Hamilton back on top in 70th Anniversary GP practice

Lewis Hamilton led team mate Valtteri Bottas in a Mercedes one-two in practice for Formula Ones 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone on Friday.The six-times world champion, chasing a fourth win in a row on Sunday to stretch his 30 poi...

Yediyurappa seeks two acres land in Ayodhya from his UP counterpart for Karnataka pilgrims

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday asked his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath to grant two acres of land in Ayodhya to build Yatri Nivas for pilgrims from Karnataka. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundatio...

AP Chief Secy given further 3 month extension in service

Amaravati, Aug 7 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has been given an extension in service for a further three-month period beyond September 30 as the Centre accepted the state governments request. Sawhney, an IAS officer of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020