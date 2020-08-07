Left Menu
Since Thursday evening, 10 COVID-19 patients died in Surat district alone, followed by three in Ahmedabad, two each in Morbi and Vadodara, and one each in Amreli, Anand, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Valsad. So far 9,30,373 tests have been conducted in the state.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:55 IST
Guj: 1,074 new COVID cases, 22 deaths, 1,370 patients recover

The count of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 68,885 on Friday with 1,074 new patients being reported since previous evening, the state health department said. Twenty-two COVID-19 patients died during this period, taking the death toll in the state due to the pandemic to 2,606, it said.

At the same time, the number of patients who were discharged from hospitals after recovery was more than fresh cases on Friday. 1,370 persons were discharged, taking the total of recovered patients to 51,692. Since Thursday evening, 10 COVID-19 patients died in Surat district alone, followed by three in Ahmedabad, two each in Morbi and Vadodara, and one each in Amreli, Anand, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Valsad.

So far 9,30,373 tests have been conducted in the state. There are 14,587 active patients, including 86 who are on ventilator.

As part of an aggressive testing policy adopted by the state government since last one month, over 26,500 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which brought per million average to 409.09 tests, the health department release said. With 1,074 new cases on Friday, Gujarat was in the 14th spot in the country in terms of daily increase. It was in the 13th spot on Thursday.

358 patients, the highest in the state, recovered in Surat district, followed by 201 in Dahod and 120 in Ahmedabad districts. But Surat also recorded the highest spike with 231 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad at 153.

Ahmedabad's tally of total cases has now reached 27,587 cases, the highest in the state. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 68,885, new cases 1,074, deaths 2,606, discharged 51,692, active cases 14,587 and people tested so far 9,30,373.

