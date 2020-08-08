Algeria to lift some travel curbs, shorten curfew

Algeria will further ease its coronavirus lockdown on Sunday, shortening an overnight curfew and lifting some travel curbs, the government said. The North African country has recorded 34,155 coronavirus infections and 1,282 deaths.

In June, Algeria resumed some economic activity, mainly in the construction and public works sectors, and allowed the reopening of some businesses. The new measures include lifting a travel ban between 29 provinces until the end of the month. A curfew for those provinces will be shortened to 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the same period, the government said.

The authorities in July ended curfew and travel restrictions for the remaining 19 provinces.