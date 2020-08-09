Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates 200-bed COVID-19 hospital

A total of 200 beds of the Ambedkar Nagar Hospital have become operational from Sunday following inauguration by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. During the event, the Chief Minister said that all the beds have oxygen facilities. "There was no big hospital here or in nearby districts. Starting today, 200 beds at the Ambedkar Nagar Hospital have been made available for coronavirus patients. All these beds have oxygen facilities. Otherwise, this hospital has a capacity of 600 beds," he said.

"I wish that these 200 beds being inaugurated today are not needed, but we need to stay prepared. The number of beds has increased to strengthen the health infrastructure. Rest, the number of patients are decreasing. The deaths have also reduced, and COVID-19 is under control," he added. Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the coronavirus cases in Delhi are reducing, and the high counts are due to outsiders being tested here.

"There are reports that COVID-19 cases are increasing in Delhi, the reason for this is that many people from outside Delhi are getting their tests done here. Hence, counting of positive cases is rising here. Otherwise, the trend of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is decreasing," said the Health Minister. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital now stands at 1,44,127, including 10,668 active cases. The death toll stands at 4,098, he added. (ANI)