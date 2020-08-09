Record jump of 506 COVID-19 cases in Goa on Sun: Minister

Goa on Sunday witnessed its highest single-day spike with 506 COVID-19 cases being detected, said state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. He chaired meetings with health officials and medical experts through the morning.

"The increase in the number of cases by 506 on Sunday is the highest spike in a single day in the state. We are discussing the issue with the chief minister, who has already announced that Goa will get a second COVID-19 hospital," Rane said. He said patients will be moved to the new COVID-19 facility, set up in the sub district hospital in Ponda in north Goa, from Sunday itself.

Rane said plasma therapy was showing positive signs in seven of the 10 patients who were given the treatment. He added that the state was not facing shortage of medicines to fight the outbreak.