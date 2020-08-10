Left Menu
WHO warns of need to fight new COVID-19 flareups

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 10-08-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 16:28 IST
WHO warns of need to fight new COVID-19 flareups
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus sweeping the world has shown no seasonal pattern and if health authorities take the pressure off fighting it, it will bounce back, the World Health Organization said on Monday. Dr Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme, said Western Europe and elsewhere needed to react fast to new flareups.

More than 19.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 729,883​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

