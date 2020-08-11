FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 fell 16% to about 7,200 people last week, the first decline in deaths after four weeks of increases, while another report said the number of new cases among children in the country rose 40% in the last two weeks of July. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Finland will introduce mandatory tests and quarantines for travellers from certain high-risk countries, the minister in charge said. * Visitors to Greece arriving from Sweden, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic will need proof they have tested negative for COVID-19 to gain entry.

* Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of "The Mask of Zorro" and dozens of other films, said he had tested positive and was in quarantine. AMERICAS

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration and Congress could reach a coronavirus aid deal as soon as this week, but Democrats said the two sides have not spoken since talks collapsed last Friday. * A single BRF SA unit accounted for about 29% of cases at slaughterhouses in Brazil's Parana state, according to the most recent data available.

* Cuba reported a record 93 cases of the new coronavirus on Monday. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia recorded its biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 deaths on Monday although a slowdown in new cases gave hope that a second wave in the state of Victoria may have peaked. * A well-known Hindu temple in India has seen more than 700 infections among its staff in the past two months, a temple official said, as cases in the country surged past 2.2 million.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran shut down a newspaper after it quoted a former member of the national coronavirus taskforce as saying the country's tolls from the epidemic could be 20 times higher than official figures, state news agency IRNA reported.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Gilead Sciences Inc said it has filed a marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir.

* Saudi Arabia will soon begin Phase III clinical trials on around 5,000 people for a vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* The World Health Organization said there is a "vast global gap" between funds needed to fight the pandemic and funds committed, with the WHO only "10% of the way" there. * Italian bank lending to firms rose sharply in June as businesses resuming activity after a prolonged lockdown tapped government-guaranteed loans.

* German companies expect public life to be restricted for a further 8.5 months, as Europe's largest economy battles to recover from a pandemic-induced downturn. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Milla Nissi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Sriraj Kalluvila)