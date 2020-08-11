Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 02:42 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 02:42 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 fell 16% to about 7,200 people last week, the first decline in deaths after four weeks of increases, while another report said the number of new cases among children in the country rose 40% in the last two weeks of July. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Finland will introduce mandatory tests and quarantines for travellers from certain high-risk countries, the minister in charge said. * Visitors to Greece arriving from Sweden, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic will need proof they have tested negative for COVID-19 to gain entry.

* Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of "The Mask of Zorro" and dozens of other films, said he had tested positive and was in quarantine. AMERICAS

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration and Congress could reach a coronavirus aid deal as soon as this week, but Democrats said the two sides have not spoken since talks collapsed last Friday. * A single BRF SA unit accounted for about 29% of cases at slaughterhouses in Brazil's Parana state, according to the most recent data available.

* Cuba reported a record 93 cases of the new coronavirus on Monday. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia recorded its biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 deaths on Monday although a slowdown in new cases gave hope that a second wave in the state of Victoria may have peaked. * A well-known Hindu temple in India has seen more than 700 infections among its staff in the past two months, a temple official said, as cases in the country surged past 2.2 million.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran shut down a newspaper after it quoted a former member of the national coronavirus taskforce as saying the country's tolls from the epidemic could be 20 times higher than official figures, state news agency IRNA reported.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Gilead Sciences Inc said it has filed a marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir.

* Saudi Arabia will soon begin Phase III clinical trials on around 5,000 people for a vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* The World Health Organization said there is a "vast global gap" between funds needed to fight the pandemic and funds committed, with the WHO only "10% of the way" there. * Italian bank lending to firms rose sharply in June as businesses resuming activity after a prolonged lockdown tapped government-guaranteed loans.

* German companies expect public life to be restricted for a further 8.5 months, as Europe's largest economy battles to recover from a pandemic-induced downturn. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Milla Nissi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Sriraj Kalluvila)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases; China reports 49 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump calls for college football to play on despite COVID-19 fears

President Donald Trump called on U.S. colleges to proceed with the fall football season amid reports on Monday that it could be canceled because of concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. The student-athletes have been working too hard for the...

Soccer-Livewire Lukaku leads Inter to Europa League semi-finals

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen as he tormented the Germans to lead his side into the Europa League semi-finals on Monday.Nicolo Barella put Inter ahead after 15 minutes, driving th...

U.S. State Dept says IG found U.S. arms sales to Saudi did not break law -official

A final report by State Departments Acting Inspector General found U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeos emergency certification on arms sales to Gulf Arab states including Saudi Arabia were in accordance with the law, a senior department of...

Explosion targets convoy carrying U.S. military equipment near Iraq-Kuwait crossing -sources

An explosion near the Jraischan border crossing at the Iraqi-Kuwaiti border on Monday evening targeted a convoy carrying equipment for U.S. forces, three Iraqi security forces told Reuters. It was not immediately clear if there were any U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020