Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee contracts COVID-19 as infection surge continues

At least 50,000 new cases have been reported in the world's second-most populous country every day since July 30. Mukherjee, who also led India's federal defence, foreign affairs, finance ministries over a decades-long political career, said in a Twitter posting on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 while visiting the hospital for a separate procedure.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 13:06 IST
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee contracts COVID-19 as infection surge continues

Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee was put on ventilator support after undergoing surgery having contracted COVID-19, local media reported on Tuesday, quoting unidentified sources at the military hospital in New Delhi where he is admitted. The reports on Mukherjee, 84, who served as president between 2012 and 2017, came as the federal health ministry once again reported a daily increase of more than 50,000 cases in the coronavirus outbreak. At least 50,000 new cases have been reported in the world's second-most populous country every day since July 30.

Mukherjee, who also led India's federal defence, foreign affairs, finance ministries over a decades-long political career, said in a Twitter posting on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 while visiting the hospital for a separate procedure. "I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he said, without disclosing further details of his condition.

With more than 2.2 million confirmed infections in the pandemic, India has fewer cases than only the United States and Brazil, though it has reported a relatively low number of deaths, according to a Reuters tally. Epidemiologists say the peak of India's coronavirus outbreak is likely weeks away, and experts fear that the country's rickety health system may buckle under the burden, particularly as infections spread deeper into the hinterland.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Hero Electronix introduces 'Qubo Shield': An all in one Smart Home Security System for Indian consumers

New Delhi India, Aug 11 ANINewsVoir Hero Electronix, a Hero Group company which forayed into the consumer technology market in 2019 with the launch of Qubo connected smart devices has launched Qubo Shield, A New Age Smart Security Solution ...

Philippines records 2,987 more coronavirus infections, 19 deaths

The Philippines on Tuesday reported 2,987 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally of confirmed cases to 139,538, the highest in Southeast Asia. A health ministry bulletin also reported 19 more fatalities, bringing the countrys death to...

Narendra Firodia's LetsUp App recognized as the Most Promising App in the News Category at the Digital India Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge

Ahmednagar Maharashtra India, Aug 11 ANIBusinessWire India LetsUp App, Indias first Digital Magazine App recognised as the Most Promising App under the Special Mention award in the News Category by the Jury of the Digital India Atmanirbhar ...

Very good footballer with an attitude to win: Klopp praises Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Kostas Tsimikas, who joined the club on Monday, saying that the latter is a very good footballer with an attitude to win. We have watched Kostas for a long time and are really happy that he has joined ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020