Centre forms committee for procurement, administration of COVID-19 vaccine

The Centre on Tuesday constituted a committee to consider the logistics, ethical aspects of procurement, and administration of COVID-19 vaccine. The committee titled National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration has been formed under the chairmanship of Dr VK Paul, who is member (health) at the NITI Aayog.

Giving this information, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "The terms of reference of this expert committee are to streamline suitable vaccine selection, how procurement of vaccine will be done, how the vaccine would be delivered and prioritising groups to whom vaccine has to be administered." The committee will also consider other issues related to logistics of the vaccine like cold chain, inventory, how to arrange resources to procure vaccine and how to address the equity issues linked to vaccination, he said. This expert group will together discuss with all state governments and vaccine manufacturers," he added. (ANI)