India's COVID-19 count rises to 22,68,676, recovery rate at 69.80 per cent

With 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths in India on Tuesday, the COVID-19 count in India has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 45,257 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,98,290 samples were tested on August 10 and over 2.52 crore samples have been tested so far.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry said that COVID-19 fatality rate has fallen below 2 per cent for the first time and stood at 1.99 per cent in India while the recovery rate rose to 69.80 per cent. Active coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra have climbed to 1,48,042.

Tamil Nadu has reported 5,834 COVID-19 cases, 6,005 discharged and 118 deaths today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,08,649, including 2,50,680 discharged, 52,810 active cases and 5,159 deaths. As many as 1257 COVID-19 cases, 727 recovered or discharged or migrated cases and 8 deaths were reported today in Delhi, taking the total number of cases to 1,47,391 including 1,32,384 recovered or discharged or migrated cases and 4,139 deaths.

According to the official data, 5,356 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 14,084 Rapid antigen tests were conducted today. A total of 12,23,845 tests have been done so far. Karnataka has reported 6,257 COVID-19 cases on August 10 while 6,473 people have been discharged today; 86 new deaths were also reported.

Total number of cases in the state is now at 1,88,611, including 1,05,599 discharged, 79,606 active cases, and 3,398 deaths. A total of 4,071 COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on August 10. The total active cases in the state is 32,222, Bihar Health Department said on Tuesday.

Similarly, 564 COVID-19 cases, 604 recoveries, and 12 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today which took the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 25,931 including 17,979 recovered or discharged, 7,462 active cases, and 490 deaths. The Health Department of Puducherry said that 276 new COVID-19 cases, 172 recoveries and 2 deaths have been reported in the UT today, taking the total number of cases to 5,900 cases, including 2,277 active cases, 3,532 recovered cases and 91 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh reported 843 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 40,734 including 1,033 deaths and 9,105 active cases. Meanwhile, 88 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur which included 13 personnel from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The total number of cases in the state stood at 3,941 including 889 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 54.68 per cent.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Gujarat has 14,055 active cases with 55,304 people recovered and 2,672 deaths. Punjab has 8,550 active COVID-19 cases with 15,735 recovered and 604 deaths while West Bengal has 26,031 active cases and 2100 deaths so far.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that 1,417 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths were reported in the state today. A total of 1,426 people recovered today in Kerala. The Centre on Tuesday constituted a committee to consider the logistics, ethical aspects of procurement, and administration of COVID-19 vaccine.The committee titled National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration has been formed under the chairmanship of Dr VK Paul, who is member (health) at the NITI Aayog.

The Health Ministry said that work is going on for three types of vaccine. The first one is the Oxford University vaccine for which there is an agreement with Pune's Serum Institute for production in India. The phase one of this vaccine has been completed in the UK while phase 2 trial is going on in UK and South Africa. The Drug Controller of India has permission for phase 3 trial of this vaccine candidate to the Serum Institute. The second vaccine is being created by Bharat Biotech International in collaboration with ICMR and phase 1 and phase 2 trial are going on and phase 1 and 2 trial are also going on for Zydus Cadila in India.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is a need to increase coronavirus testing in states where the testing rate is low and the positivity rate is high. He said, "If we defeat coronavirus in these 10 states, then the country will also win." (ANI)