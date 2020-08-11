Guidance note for recovered COVID-19 patients underway: Health Ministry

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) at the Union Health Ministry is preparing a guidance note for people who have recovered from coronavirus. It is a group of subject experts-- 'Joint Monitoring Group' in the Ministry of Health, headed by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

"JMG is presently seized with this issue and working on a guidance note for people who have recovered from COVID-19 and possible complications that may afflict them," said Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary on the reports on lung ailments in few recovered patients. India has reported 22,68,676 coronavirus cases so far while more than 15 lakh people have recovered from the deadly virus.

As per the official at the Health Ministry, the country has reported a case fatality rate of less than 2 per cent, i.e. 1.99 per cent. Till date, India has conducted a total of 2.5 crore COVID-19 tests. Prompt clinical management has led to a constant increase in the recovery rate. Presently, the recovery rate stands at 69.80 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry, early detection of cases has led to a decline in the active coronavirus cases. As of August 11, India has reported 28.21 per cent of active cases while on March 31, it was 88.83 per cent. (ANI)