Left Menu
Development News Edition

May God do whatever is best for him, give me strength: Pranab Mukherjee's daughter

Sharmishta Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who had undergone a life-saving surgery and is on ventilator support, posted an emotional message on Twitter on Wednesday morning stating that she hopes God chooses the best path for him and gives her the strength to accept whatever comes ahead.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 12:35 IST
May God do whatever is best for him, give me strength: Pranab Mukherjee's daughter
Former President Pranab Mukherjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Sharmishta Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who had undergone a life-saving surgery and is on ventilator support, posted an emotional message on Twitter on Wednesday morning stating that she hopes God chooses the best path for him and gives her the strength to accept whatever comes ahead. She also recalled that last year around the same time her father was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, and this year, he is critically ill.

"Last year 8 August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on 10 Aug, he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns" her Tweet said. The health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee (84), worsened after undergoing life-saving emergency surgery and remains on ventilator support, the Army Hospital, where is admitted, informed on Tuesday.

He underwent an emergency life-saving surgery for a brain clot. The former President has also tested positive for COVID-19.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

Kim Go-eun looks like living mannequin at a fashionable garment outlet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

VisionRI shortlisted by AfDB for creation of Africa NDC Hub Website

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted by the African Development Bank AfDB to design a user-friendly and interactive website for NDC member countries in Africa. The project will be implemented by the Climate C...

Sixers to meet Raptors with focus on resting stars

The staggering Philadelphia 76ers face the unenviable task of dealing with the second half of a back-to-back when they meet the Toronto Raptors in the NBA bubble on Wednesday night. The 76ers prioritized long-term health over potential shor...

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Devi Harris scripted history when she became the first Black woman to be appointed as running mate by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the November presidential elections. Biden on Tuesday picked Har...

Rugby-NZR hope to play last Aotearoa games if COVID-19 curbs lifted

New Zealand Rugby NZR says it wants to complete the domestic Super Rugby Aotearoa competition by playing the final two games this weekend but only if the government lifts COVID-19 restrictions imposed on Wednesday. The government imposed a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020