May God do whatever is best for him, give me strength: Pranab Mukherjee's daughter

Sharmishta Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who had undergone a life-saving surgery and is on ventilator support, posted an emotional message on Twitter on Wednesday morning stating that she hopes God chooses the best path for him and gives her the strength to accept whatever comes ahead. She also recalled that last year around the same time her father was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, and this year, he is critically ill.

"Last year 8 August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on 10 Aug, he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns" her Tweet said. The health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee (84), worsened after undergoing life-saving emergency surgery and remains on ventilator support, the Army Hospital, where is admitted, informed on Tuesday.

He underwent an emergency life-saving surgery for a brain clot. The former President has also tested positive for COVID-19.