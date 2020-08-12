Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore reports 42 new coronavirus cases, lowest daily count in 4.5 months

Singapore on Wednesday reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest daily count in about four and a half months. Of Wednesday's cases - its lowest tally since March 29 - the majority were among those remaining workers serving quarantine.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 13:20 IST
Singapore reports 42 new coronavirus cases, lowest daily count in 4.5 months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore on Wednesday reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest daily count in about four and a half months. The city-state went into a lockdown in mid-April after mass outbreaks in cramped migrant worker dormitories pushed its caseload to one of the highest in Asia.

Last week, it said it had cleared infections from all of the dormitories - housing around 300,000 workers - barring some blocks which continue to serve as isolation zones. Of Wednesday's cases - its lowest tally since March 29 - the majority were among those remaining workers serving quarantine.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjay Raut should apologise for his statement in Sushant case: Niraj Kumar Singh's lawyer

Anish Jha, lawyer of BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh, a relative of the deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday said, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has 48 hours to apologise for his recent statements in connection with the actors death ca...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey's lira tumbles on worries of crisis as dollar firms

The Turkish lira resumed its sharp fall on Wednesday on investor worries of a full-blown currency crisis and as a firm dollar made it more vulnerable to a squeeze, while emerging market stocks fell on doubts over coronavirus aid in the Unit...

Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 74.83 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 74.83 provisional against US dollar....

Judge, Yankees hope to tee off on Braves again

Aaron Judge hit his latest homer Tuesday and then quickly exited. Naturally, there were thoughts the New York Yankees slugger might be injured. It turns out Judge is just fine, and the Yankees get another chance at seeing his hot bat guide ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020