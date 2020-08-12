Left Menu
Philippines talking to Russian vaccine maker on trials, seeks 'complete dossier'

Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire said Philippine experts would meet representatives of the state research facility Gamaleya to discuss trials and would request a "complete dossier" on the vaccine. "We will see if the allegations are true," she told a regular briefing, referring to concerns that its approval was hasty.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:27 IST
Philippines talking to Russian vaccine maker on trials, seeks 'complete dossier'
Philippine scientists were set on Wednesday to meet representatives of the Russian research facility that developed a coronavirus vaccine, to discuss possible participation in clinical trials and access to its research data.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has lauded the vaccine and offered to be "injected in public" with the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, to allay public fears about its safety. Russia on Tuesday became the world's first country to grant regulatory approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, to be named "Sputnik V" in homage to the world's first satellite launched by the former Soviet Union.

Russia's decision to grant approval before completing trials has raised concerns among some experts, who fear it may be putting national prestige before safety. Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire said Philippine experts would meet representatives of the state research facility Gamaleya to discuss trials and would request a "complete dossier" on the vaccine.

"We will see if the allegations are true," she told a regular briefing, referring to concerns that its approval was hasty. "That is why were talking with them to understand this vaccine," Vergeire said, adding that local regulatory approval is required for trials to take place.

The Philippines has among Asia's highest coronavirus case numbers, which rose to 143,749 on Wednesday, two days after having hit a daily record of 6,958 infections. Areas in and around the capital have returned to a strict lockdown to contain the spread. In July, Duterte made a plea to his Chinese counterpart to make the Philippines a priority if it develops a vaccine, amid concern in developing countries about availability.

More than half a dozen drugmakers globally are conducting large-scale, advanced human trials of their potential COVID-19 vaccines, each with tens of thousands of volunteers. The Russian vaccine's approval comes before trials that would normally involve thousands of people, commonly known as a Phase III trial. Such trials are usually considered essential precursors for a vaccine's approval.

