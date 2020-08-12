Athletics-Paris marathon cancelled as COVID-19 cases pick up in France
This year's Paris marathon has been cancelled, the organisers said on Wednesday, as France battles against a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus. The event was due to take place on Nov. 15. "The Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris 2020 is cancelled. See you in 2021," wrote the marathon's organisers on Twitter.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:42 IST
