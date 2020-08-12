Left Menu
9:48 a.m. Nearly 51 per cent of the excess amount charged by hospitals from COVID-19 patients has been refunded by KDMC in Thane, the civic body says. 9:37 a.m. UP's Muzaffarnagar records two more COVID-19 deaths and 43 new cases. 9:10 a.m. Goa tops in number of COVID-19 tests per million, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane says..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 15:01 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 2:37 p.m.

Three cops die of COVID-19 and 294 test positive in Maharashtra. 2:34 p.m.

Puducherry witnesses highest single-day COVID-19 spike with 481 cases. 2:25 p.m.

Fire broke out at COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat, following which patients were shifted to safety. 2:13 p.m.

A nursing student was grievously injured after she allegedly jumped off the first floor of the medical college in Shahjahanpur, while her kin alleges she was facing mental harassment for refusing duty in COVID-19 hospital. 2:07 p.m.

Plea in SC seeks commission for inquiry into mismanagement of COVID-19 pandemic 1:34 p.m. COVID-19 pandemic casts shadow on 'Dahi Handi' celebrations.

12:36 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 50,000-mark with record 1,876.

12:30 p.m. SC seeks response from Centre on plea to ban disinfection tunnels.

12:28 p.m. Ninety-six more people, including 61 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern state's caseload to 2,327.

12:26 p.m. Pakistan reports 730 new coronavirus cases.

12:25 p.m. Post-COVID situation will exert pressure on NGOs to re-engineer work, say activists.

12:22 p.m. As many as 21 people succumb to COVID-19 in Australia as toll reaches 352.

12:21 p.m. Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tests positive for COVID-19.

12:17 p.m. COVID-19 tally in Telangana rises to 84,544 with nine more deaths.

12:09 p.m. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the organisers of the 2022 Commonwealth Games to opt for a multi-site athletes village instead of building single accommodation facility for players and officials.

11:55 a.m. The efficacy and safety levels of the vaccine developed by Russia for treating COVID-19 patients is not predictable in the absence of data, says Rakesh K Mishra Director of CCMB.

11:46 a.m. Jordan Cox, an English county cricketer representing Kent, double-centurion dropped for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

11:45 a.m. PM Narendra Modi will launch 'Transparent Taxation - Honouring the Honest' platform, which will carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms, official statement says.

11:15 a.m. Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection at a private hospital in Bengaluru tests negative and will be discharged tomorrow, official says.

The COVID-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 1,764 with 139 new cases as death toll mounts to 21. 10:15 a.m.

One in two youths subject to depression, anxiety, says ILO survey on effects of COVID-19. 9:48 a.m.

Nearly 51 per cent of the excess amount charged by hospitals from COVID-19 patients has been refunded by KDMC in Thane, the civic body says. 9:37 a.m.

UP's Muzaffarnagar records two more COVID-19 deaths and 43 new cases. 9:10 a.m.

Goa tops in number of COVID-19 tests per million, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane says..

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

