Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM visits Gorakhpur BRD Medical College, says over 1.51 lakh beds available for COVID-19 patients

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Gorakhpur BRD Medical College on Wednesday and instructed the officials concerned to make ready a new 300-bed COVID-19 hospital by the end of this month.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:18 IST
UP CM visits Gorakhpur BRD Medical College, says over 1.51 lakh beds available for COVID-19 patients

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Gorakhpur BRD Medical College on Wednesday and instructed the officials concerned to make ready a new 300-bed COVID-19 hospital by the end of this month. He also inspected an under-construction 500-bed children's hospital and said that at present, more than 1.51 lakh beds are available in the state for COVID-19 patients.

"Seventy-thousand teams in the state are making door-to-door surveys to trace coronavirus patients and more than one lakh swab samples are being tested daily. Due to the large number of tests, it is becoming easier to identify more COVID-19 patients in the state," the chief minister told reporters. Adityanath said training is important to defeat the pandemic and he has instructed officials that apart from focusing on new COVID-19 hospitals and facilities, emphasis should be on training.

He also instructed officials to set up COVID-19 hospitals in Maharajganj, Kushinagar and Deoria districts. "At present, more than 1.51 lakh beds are available for coronavirus patients in the state. Those without any symptoms can be quarantined at home. But we must remember that if a separate room with a washroom is not available at home, patients should go to a COVID hospital. Patients from many districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Terai areas of Nepal, west Bihar come to Gorakhpur for medical treatment. Keeping in view the expected number of patients, I have instructed to set up a new 300-bed COVID-19 hospital at children hospital in BRD Medical College." Instructions have been given to ensure ventilators along with all other level-2 and level-3 facilities and equipment at the 100-bed TB hospital, the chief minister said.

"There is no dearth of facilities and medicines for treatment of COVID-19 in the state. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has aptly faced the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic and life of every citizen is important for the government. We'll take all possible steps to save people from this pandemic," Adityanath added..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Amidst Bengaluru tensions, video brings hope, goodwill

Bringing hope and goodwill, a video shows a group of minority community youth forming a human chain around a temple in the DJ Halli police station area to protect it from arsonists on Tuesday night as violence erupted in Bengaluru. The vide...

Rain lashes Rishikesh; Badrinath-Kedarnath highway blocked

The national highway leading to Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines was blocked at several points due to falling of boulders after rain lashed Rishikesh in Uttarakhands Dehradun district early on Wednesday. The traffic was temporarily stopped t...

Chandigarh-based NGO distributes books via minivan library to underprivileged

A Chandigarh-based NGO has set up a small library in a minivan to distribute books among the unprivileged students in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Sandeep Kumar, founder of the NGO -- Open Eye Foundation -- had started collecting books fr...

Uniphore's Conversational Service Automation Platform to be leveraged for WNS' EXPIRIUS

Chennai Tamil Nadu IndiaPalo Alto California USA, Aug 12 ANIBusinessWire India Uniphore, an early leader in Conversational Service Automation, today announced that it will be providing its advanced conversational service automation platform...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020