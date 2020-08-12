Left Menu
Development News Edition

No COVID-19 patient in Odisha should suffer due to financial problems: Patnaik

Highlighting that the Odisha government is providing free "universal care" for coronavirus patients, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that no one should suffer without treatment due to financial problems.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 12-08-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:05 IST
No COVID-19 patient in Odisha should suffer due to financial problems: Patnaik
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Highlighting that the Odisha government is providing free "universal care" for coronavirus patients, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that no one should suffer without treatment due to financial problems. Patnaik made the remarks while reviewing the COVID-19 situation and development in availing plasma therapy based treatment for the virus in the state.

"We are one of the few states in the country who is providing universal care for COVID-19 patients completely free of cost. From testing to treatment to food, transport, accommodation, everything is provided free of cost, and the objective is because of financial problem, nobody should suffer without being able to get treatment in Odisha," Patnaik said. He lauded the "untiring efforts" of COVID-19 warriors and said that the state has been putting up a brave fight against COVID-19 in last five months and has seen good successes.

"We have been dynamically assessing the situation and preparing an advance plan for creating adequate infrastructure, procuring adequate testing kits and consumables. In the meanwhile, in a span of three weeks, we could establish five plasma therapy units from scratch," Patnaik said. "I appreciate the efforts of the administration and doctors and all connected medical professionals of those hospitals. Ministers have been assigned responsibilities to motivate people on plasma donation. The concept of plasma donation must be popularised at all levels," he added.

Patnaik said that local government officers should play an active role in motivating people to voluntarily come forward for testing and further launch a campaign at local levels to destigmatize the COVID-19 positive persons. "To take our fight against COVID-19 to the next level, we have decided to substantially enhance the testing during the coming weeks. Happy to note that yesterday we have done about 32,000 tests. The collectors are advised to lead the programme to conduct tests at sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres," he said.

Patnaik said that people, who have no facilities for home isolation, will be taken care of in the COVID-19 care centre and care homes. "Considering the global experiences as well as experiences from different states that home isolation provides better and early healing for asymptomatic and persons with mild symptoms, our government has allowed home isolation as the preferred mode," he said.

"Home isolation must be promoted as a good practice. The fear for the disease and stigma around it must be removed from the minds of the people and communities so that more and more people would opt for home isolation," Patnaik said. He said that a home isolation kit comprising the dos and don'ts, few basic medicines and a list of telephone numbers of doctors, counsellors, telemedicine professionals and government officials may be distributed among such persons.

Patnaik also said that the state has one of the highest recovery rates and that it has one of the lowest fatality rates in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Soha Ali Khan congratulates Saif, Kareena for the 'new addition' to family

Terming his star brother Saif Ali Khan as the The Quadfather, actor Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday congratulated Saif and Kareena as they are expecting a second child together. Soha took to Instagram to share a picture of her brother on Instagr...

Economic clout makes China a tougher challenge for US than Soviet Union was-Pompeo

Chinas global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday.Pompeo c...

Alstom, Bombardier, 21 other firms attend Railways’ pre-application meet for running pvt trains

Twenty-three firms including Alstom Transport India Ltd, Bombardier Transportation India, Siemens Limited, GMR Infrastructure and some PSUs have shown interest in operating private trains in the country, and they attended a pre-application ...

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch likely to be seen as a villain or cop

Will Now You See Me 3 ever happen The future of is movie is certain and the credit goes to Lionsgate CEO, Jon Feltheimer who made an announcement in favour of its creation. However, Lionsgate is yet to reveal much update about its developme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020