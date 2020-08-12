Left Menu
Development News Edition

From one hotspot to another: Twin ER doctors on COVID-19 front lines in New York, Miami

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic in New York City in April, physician Michael D'Urso was scrambling to care for the seemingly ever-increasing number of patients being wheeled into the emergency room where he worked. In Miami, his identical twin brother Dennis, also an emergency room doctor, listened to Michael's experiences on the front lines, providing support and encouragement, while bracing for the onslaught to hit his own state.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:30 IST
From one hotspot to another: Twin ER doctors on COVID-19 front lines in New York, Miami

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic in New York City in April, physician Michael D'Urso was scrambling to care for the seemingly ever-increasing number of patients being wheeled into the emergency room where he worked.

In Miami, his identical twin brother Dennis, also an emergency room doctor, listened to Michael's experiences on the front lines, providing support and encouragement, while bracing for the onslaught to hit his own state. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-twindoctors/parallel-lives-twin-brother-er-doctors-fight-covid-19-in-new-york-miami-idUSKBN22B1ZM For a time, it appeared Florida would avoid New York's fate as a pandemic epicenter. But come July, confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths began sky-rocketing in the sunshine state.

For the 31-year-old twins, the tables were turned. "Now with the focus in Miami, the relationship has mostly flipped, with me calling him with my experiences and the newest treatment protocols we are using," Dennis told Reuters.

They speak a few times a week, whenever their schedules allow. Michael is now the one to encourage, dispense advice, and quell his brother's frustration at people's disregard for social distancing rules and mask mandates. There have been bad days. Those days when Dennis said he felt overwhelmed by the severity of the illness and the sheer number of patients, many needing intubation. Staff at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where Dennis works, have also faced a surge in COVID-19 related cardiac arrests.

While New York's COVID-19 caseload reached as high 66,000 new cases a week in April, Florida's peak weekly rise was 7,500 during the same month, according to a Reuters tally. By July, however, Florida was struggling to contain the spread of the virus, recording more than 80,000 new cases during one week. In New York, cases had fallen to around 5,000 weekly during the same month.

(For an interactive graphic tracking U.S. cases and deaths see tmsnrt.rs/2zFM89M) MARATHON AT 'A SPRINTING PACE'

Across the United States, hospitals are straining to deal with a virus that shows little sign of abating, six months into the pandemic. "You can see the effects of time, of just the stress of working so hard and pulling in new resources to keep up taking care of these patients," Dennis said. "It's become a marathon and we've been running it at a sprinting pace."

There was one distressing trend Dennis wasn't able to glean fully from his brother's experience in New York City: the high numbers of younger, healthy patients flooding the emergency room as the surge hit Miami. One case that stuck with him was that of an otherwise healthy COVID-19 patient in his late 40s. Despite the staff's best efforts to treat him, the patient's condition rapidly deteriorated. He died after going into cardiac arrest.

"To think that you have to tell this family who's not allowed into the hospital for their own safety that now this person, who previously had no medical problems, succumbed to this disease despite of all the treatments that we have available in the emergency room was absolutely shocking," Dennis said. BACK TO 'NORMAL'

In New York, life is now flowing at a more manageable pace for Michael, who works at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. He said the number of coronavirus critically ill patients he tends to has dropped since April and medical professionals have learned some of the hard lessons of the first few months of the pandemic, which have given them a better handle on the disease.

And the mere fact that COVID-19 no longer is the perpetual topic of conversation among colleagues, family and friends has been a source of relief. "Just having seen the numbers decline and not having every conversation of every shift be about whether this patient has coronavirus and whether we're going to save them has relieved a lot of the stress," Michael said.

Still, as New York City crawls towards its new normal with more people going back to the office and school due to resume in September, the young doctor urged caution. "Even though the numbers are low, they're still not zero. So, as much as we want to get back to normal we still have to remember that, even in New York City, we're still dealing with a pandemic," he said.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Soha Ali Khan congratulates Saif, Kareena for the 'new addition' to family

Terming his star brother Saif Ali Khan as the The Quadfather, actor Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday congratulated Saif and Kareena as they are expecting a second child together. Soha took to Instagram to share a picture of her brother on Instagr...

Economic clout makes China a tougher challenge for US than Soviet Union was-Pompeo

Chinas global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday.Pompeo c...

Alstom, Bombardier, 21 other firms attend Railways’ pre-application meet for running pvt trains

Twenty-three firms including Alstom Transport India Ltd, Bombardier Transportation India, Siemens Limited, GMR Infrastructure and some PSUs have shown interest in operating private trains in the country, and they attended a pre-application ...

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch likely to be seen as a villain or cop

Will Now You See Me 3 ever happen The future of is movie is certain and the credit goes to Lionsgate CEO, Jon Feltheimer who made an announcement in favour of its creation. However, Lionsgate is yet to reveal much update about its developme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020