Democrats, White House 'miles apart' over COVID-19 aid -Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said Democrats and the Trump administration remained far apart regarding any agreement over further economic aid amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying Republicans also seemed divided amongst themselves over relief efforts. "We're miles apart," the U.S. House of Representatives' top Democrat told MSNBC in an interview, citing education funding in particular, among other needs.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 21:00 IST
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Image Credit: ANI

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said Democrats and the Trump administration remained far apart regarding any agreement over further economic aid amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying Republicans also seemed divided amongst themselves over relief efforts.

"We're miles apart," the U.S. House of Representatives' top Democrat told MSNBC in an interview, citing education funding in particular, among other needs. "It's a chasm ... but as a practical matter, they're going to have to come to the table."

