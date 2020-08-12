Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish schools to begin reopening on Sept 21 - education minister

21 in a gradual transition back to in-person education, Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said on Wednesday, delaying the reopening by three weeks after a rise in coronavirus cases. In a news conference after a meeting of Turkey's science board to discuss measures to combat the outbreak, Selcuk said that distance learning would begin on Aug. 31, when schools had previously been set to open.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 13-08-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 23:56 IST
Turkish schools to begin reopening on Sept 21 - education minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkish schools will start to reopen on Sept. 21 in a gradual transition back to in-person education, Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said on Wednesday, delaying the reopening by three weeks after a rise in coronavirus cases.

In a news conference after a meeting of Turkey's science board to discuss measures to combat the outbreak, Selcuk said that distance learning would begin on Aug. 31, when schools had previously been set to open. Ankara announced the initial closure of schools in mid-March after the emergence of the first coronavirus cases in Turkey.

Last week Turkey rolled out new inspection and enforcement rules after daily new coronavirus cases jumped above 1,000 for the first time in three weeks, in what the government called a grave rise during peak holiday season. Top doctors have warned about insufficient testing and urged a tougher message from Ankara, which lifted a partial lockdown in June and has since lobbied hard for countries to allow tourists to visit to help get the economy back on its feet.

The coronavirus has killed nearly 5,900 people in Turkey with more than 240,000 cases recorded.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

Ghana: President Addo cuts sod for redevelopment of La general hospital in Accra

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

UK slashes official virus death toll by more than 5,000

The British government on Wednesday changed the way it compiles coronavirus deaths, a move that reduced the countrys official death toll by more than 5,000. The Department of Health said the new total is 41,329, down from 46,706. That is st...

TMC says will move court over BJP MP Arjun Singh's poll affidavit

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said it will move court and also approach the Election Commission, seeking the cancellation BJP leader Arjun Singhs Lok Sabha membership, alleging that he filed false information in his election affidavit...

Picture perfect? Woman receives ID with photo of empty chair

Drivers license photos arent always the best, but when a Tennessee woman received her new ID the picture was perfect for a furniture store. Jade Dodd renewed her license online and received it last week, but to her surprise, the photo wasn...

Science and politics tied up in global race for a vaccine

No, Russia isnt having a Sputnik moment. The announcement Tuesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country was the first to approve a coronavirus vaccine did not provoke the awe and wonder of the Soviet Unions launch of the firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020