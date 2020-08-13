Left Menu
Development News Edition

French COVID-19 infections spike, but no strain on hospitals

France's cumulative total of cases now stands at 206,696 and the seven-day moving average of new infections - which smoothes out daily data-reporting irregularities - increased to 1,810, the highest level since April 24, when the epidemic was in full swing and France under strict lockdown. Despite the spike in infections, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 continued to fall and was down by 121 to 4,891, the first time it fell below 5,000 since March 19.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 00:42 IST
French COVID-19 infections spike, but no strain on hospitals

France reported 2,524 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, a new post-lockdown daily record, but there was no strain on hospitals as the virus circulates mainly among younger people, the health minister said. France's cumulative total of cases now stands at 206,696 and the seven-day moving average of new infections - which smoothes out daily data-reporting irregularities - increased to 1,810, the highest level since April 24, when the epidemic was in full swing and France under strict lockdown.

Despite the spike in infections, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 continued to fall and was down by 121 to 4,891, the first time it fell below 5,000 since March 19. It had set a high of 32,292 on April 14. The number of people in intensive care with coronavirus also continued its slide, down by 12 to 379.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said that the number of infections that lead to serious complications was now much lower than in February-March. "There are several explanations, notably the fact that patients diagnosed with COVID now are younger, 20 to 40, and less fragile, and because older people continue to protect themselves well," Veran said on France 2 television.

He said the government would do all it could to avoid a new lockdown, and that schools are scheduled to open normally in September, albeit with the virus protection procedures. The government will also gradually ramp up police checks to ensure people wear face masks where it is mandatory and respect social distancing.

The seven-day moving average of daily new infections - which topped at 4,537 on April 1 - has now been above 1,000 for two weeks, with the infection rate increasing as millions of French people travel and social distancing rules are not always respected in busy areas. The daily death toll increased by 18 to 30,371 on Wednesday, compared to 14 on Tuesday and a seven-day average of nine.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

Ghana: President Addo cuts sod for redevelopment of La general hospital in Accra

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

UK slashes official virus death toll by more than 5,000

The British government on Wednesday changed the way it compiles coronavirus deaths, a move that reduced the countrys official death toll by more than 5,000. The Department of Health said the new total is 41,329, down from 46,706. That is st...

TMC says will move court over BJP MP Arjun Singh's poll affidavit

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said it will move court and also approach the Election Commission, seeking the cancellation BJP leader Arjun Singhs Lok Sabha membership, alleging that he filed false information in his election affidavit...

Picture perfect? Woman receives ID with photo of empty chair

Drivers license photos arent always the best, but when a Tennessee woman received her new ID the picture was perfect for a furniture store. Jade Dodd renewed her license online and received it last week, but to her surprise, the photo wasn...

Science and politics tied up in global race for a vaccine

No, Russia isnt having a Sputnik moment. The announcement Tuesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country was the first to approve a coronavirus vaccine did not provoke the awe and wonder of the Soviet Unions launch of the firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020