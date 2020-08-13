Left Menu
Top U.S. Democrats say Mnuchin sought meeting on coronavirus aid but showed no movement

(but) the White House is not budging from their position concerning the size and scope of a legislative package," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement. "We have again made clear to the administration that we are willing to resume negotiations once they start to take this process seriously," they said in the statement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 00:59 IST
US Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin Image Credit: ANI

The two top Democrats in the U.S. Congress said on Wednesday that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sought a new meeting on coronavirus aid but showed no sign of moving from his stated position on new legislation.

"An overture was made by Secretary Mnuchin to meet ... (but) the White House is not budging from their position concerning the size and scope of a legislative package," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement.

"We have again made clear to the administration that we are willing to resume negotiations once they start to take this process seriously," they said in the statement. Mnuchin initiated contact with Pelosi just before 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), according to a source familiar with the matter.

